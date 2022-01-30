Calendar for Sunday

The Professional Bull Riders tour will return to Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus on April 8 and 9. The College Station stop will be the 23rd event of the year for the PBR Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour. The show begins at 8 p.m. April 8 and 7 p.m. April 9. Tickets start at $15 and go on sale Monday at reedarena.com and pbr.com or by calling 1-800-732-1727. SUNDAY EVENTS The Music of Queen, 5 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M University campus. The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra and a Queen tribute band will perform the music of Queen. Tickets are $65, $90 and $105, and available at the MSC Box on the first floor of Rudder Tower, by calling 845-1234 or going to boxoffice.tamu.edu. “The Revolutionists,” 2:30 p.m. at the Blinn College Student Theatre on the Bryan campus. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Tickets are $5 at blinn.edu/boxoffice. Ink Masters Tattoo Expo, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Live tattooing by more than 100 artists from around the country. Tickets available at the door for $20. Grief Share, 4 to 5:45 p.m. in the Peace Lutheran Church library, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly support group that provides help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, family member or friend. There is no cost. Email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org for more information. Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Brenham Church of Christ, 2800 Victory Lane in Brenham. Email billylesliebennett@sbcglobal.net for more information. Focus Weekend — Essential Mineral, Salt, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Living History Farm at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn how Texas pioneers used salt. Adult admission is $8. Dart tournament, starting at 4 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville. Winter carnival, through Feb. 6 at Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 5 to 11 p.m.; Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight; and Saturday and Sunday from noon to midnight. Tickets cost $1 and rides are three to six tickets each. Unlimited ride wristbands are $30. Holy Cross Ministry Fair, 8 a.m. to noon at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire Drive in College Station. Learn about connection groups and ways to get involved with ministry, fellowship and spiritual growth. College Station 10 Miler, 7 a.m. at College Station High School, 4002 Victoria Ave. in College Station. The ninth annual event includes a 10-mile run, 5-mile run and 5K run. texas10series.com. Texas High School Rodeo Association Region IX rodeo, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Events start at 9 a.m. LIVE MUSIC Taylor Graves, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase. Mike Gallor, 2 to 5 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free. Samuel Paul Brown, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Stacey Steele, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservations required. EXHIBITS Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission. Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through March 9 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry. In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality. Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through March 20 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.