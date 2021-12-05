Calendar for Sunday

SUNDAY
EVENTS
Holiday on the Quad, 5 to 9 p.m. at the Quad on the Texas A&M University campus. The free event, hosted by the Corps of Cadets, is open to the community and includes food and drinks, games and photo opportunities with Santa and Reveille on the light-decorated Quad. Donations from the event will support area nonprofit organizations, including Twin City Mission, Habitat for Humanity, Scotty’s House and Brazos Valley Food Bank.
University Wind Symphony concert, 2 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $5; parking in the University Center Garage is $5. Texas A&M students are free with a student ID.
Holiday Spirit of Aggieland, 3 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus. Performances by the Women’s Chorus, Century Singers and Singing Cadets. Tickets are $10; parking in the University Center Garage is $5. Texas A&M students are free with a student ID.
University Bands Concert, 5 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $5; parking in the University Center Garage is $5. Texas A&M students are free with a student ID.
Radio MASH toy drive, through 10 a.m. Monday at the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Brazos Valley Communications radio stations will be broadcasting live from the site at Harvey Road and Texas 6 and accepting monetary donations and new toys for children this Christmas. Used toys will not be accepted.
Texas American Saddle Horse Association Holiday Horse Show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Sunday events start at 9 a.m.
College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree lot, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the corner of West King Cole Drive and Texas Avenue in College Station. Proceeds benefit charities and nonprofit organizations in the area.
Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.
Jingle on the Green, 3 to 6 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Free photos with Santa, Christmas music, activities and hot chocolate.
Photos with Santa, 2 to 4 p.m. at REMAX of Bryan-College Station, 4121 Texas 6 in College Station. Free cookies, milk and gift wrapping.
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.
GriefShare support group, 4 p.m. in the library at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly meeting for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Old Farts Pool Tournament, 4 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $5 entry fee.
Christmas Arts and Crafts Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Free admission.
Premiere Market, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Boutique clothing, handcrafted jewelry, gourmet foods and more. A shopping pass is $5, available at bvso.org or by calling 696-6100. They also will be available at the door with cash or check only.
College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree lot, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the corner of West King Cole Drive and Texas Avenue in College Station. Proceeds benefit charities and nonprofit organizations in the area.
“A Tuna Christmas,” 4 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Adult tickets are $27. unitybrenham.org.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 4 to 6 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Live music on the Front Porch.
Chase Kimey, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.
The Heartachers, 4 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9403 County Road 204 in Plantersville. A tribute to Tom Petty. General lawn seating is $10.
Gary Durrenberger, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
James Zimmerman, 2 to 5 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free.