Calendar for Sunday

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Holiday on the Quad, 5 to 9 p.m. at the Quad on the Texas A&M University campus. The free event, hosted by the Corps of Cadets, is open to the community and includes food and drinks, games and photo opportunities with Santa and Reveille on the light-decorated Quad. Donations from the event will support area nonprofit organizations, including Twin City Mission, Habitat for Humanity, Scotty’s House and Brazos Valley Food Bank.

University Wind Symphony concert, 2 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $5; parking in the University Center Garage is $5. Texas A&M students are free with a student ID.

Holiday Spirit of Aggieland, 3 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M campus. Performances by the Women’s Chorus, Century Singers and Singing Cadets. Tickets are $10; parking in the University Center Garage is $5. Texas A&M students are free with a student ID.

University Bands Concert, 5 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $5; parking in the University Center Garage is $5. Texas A&M students are free with a student ID.