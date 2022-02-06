Calendar for Sunday

VFW Post 4692 will host a free dinner and movie series showing the six episodes of “The Chosen.” The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Fridays from Feb. 18 through March 25. Dinner will be provided and there will be an activity room available for children. For more information, email vfwpost4692@hotmail.com or call 823-0550. VFW Post 4692 is at 794 Harvell Mitchell Parkway in Bryan.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Backing the Blue hockey tournament, games at 8:45 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive in College Station. The event is a fundraiser for the 100 Club, a nonprofit organization that provides financial support to families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who are killed or injured in the line of duty.
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m. at Aggieland Outfitters, 303 University Drive in College Station. Cars from BCS Street will be on display along with coffee from The Bean Truck and Rockdale Coffee.
“The Little Mermaid,” 1 p.m. at Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center on Coulter Drive. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Bryan school district employees are admitted free. For tickets, visit thelittlemermaidbhs.ludus.com or call 209-2400. A performance is also scheduled for Monday.
Seth Broesche Memorial, team roping beginning at 9 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The annual event honors Broesche, who died in 2016, with proceeds funding scholarships for students in need.
Grief Share, 4 to 5:45 p.m. in the Peace Lutheran Church library, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly support group that provides help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, family member or friend. There is no cost. Email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org for more information.
Focus Weekend — Cooking in the Quarter, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Living History Farm at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Demonstrations of cooking a traditional meal as done by enslaved men and women on the Texas frontier with period ingredients and methods. Adult admission is $8.
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 1104 Carlee Drive in Brenham. Email sharon@christbrenham.org for more information.
Dart tournament, starting at 4 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.
Winter carnival, noon to midnight at Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station. Tickets cost $1 and rides are three to six tickets each. Unlimited ride wristbands are $30.
LIVE MUSIC
Mike Gallo, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.
James Zimmerman, 2 to 5 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free.
Gary Durrenberger, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
Paul Byron, 1 to 5 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservations required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through March 9 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry.
In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.
Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through March 20 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.