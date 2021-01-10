 Skip to main content
Calendar for Sunday
1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Texas A&M Foundation will host a virtual event on Jan. 28 titled “A Legacy of Leadership,” that will explore the life and service of Gen. James F. Hollingsworth, an Aggie who served in World War II and the Vietnam War. To register for the event, which will begin at 7 p.m., visit go.theeagle.com/foundation.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Texas High School Rodeo, Region IX competition at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. Events include barrel racing, bull riding, breakaway and tiedown roping, steer wresting and more. Events begin at 9 a.m.

Texas USA Wrestling competition, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. Girls, boys and novice events.

Luckey’s Rod Run, Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan. The annual event, held the first Sunday of the year, draws hundreds of classic cars, hot rods and other custom vehicles from around the region. Car owners who plan to participate need to register for this year’s event, and face covering are required except when eating or drinking and physically distanced. For more information, visit go.theeagle.com/luckey.

LIVE MUSIC

Sunday Night Live at Century Square will begin at 4 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and listen to live music on The Green. No outside food or drink is allowed.

MONDAY

EVENTS

College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the College Station Hilton. The featured speaker will be Kindra Fry from Visit College Station.

