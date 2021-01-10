Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Texas A&M Foundation will host a virtual event on Jan. 28 titled “A Legacy of Leadership,” that will explore the life and service of Gen. James F. Hollingsworth, an Aggie who served in World War II and the Vietnam War. To register for the event, which will begin at 7 p.m., visit go.theeagle.com/foundation.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Texas High School Rodeo, Region IX competition at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. Events include barrel racing, bull riding, breakaway and tiedown roping, steer wresting and more. Events begin at 9 a.m.

Texas USA Wrestling competition, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. Girls, boys and novice events.