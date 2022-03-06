Calendar for Sunday

William Taylor, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine will discuss Russia’s attack on Ukraine during a Tuesday lecture at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center in College Station. The lecture begins at 6 p.m. To register, visit go.theeagle.com/taylor.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Stock Horse of Texas Kickoff Classic, events start at 7:30 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
Brazos Valley Chorale concert, 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan. The concert will highlight the third movement of Ola Gjeilo’s “Sunrise Mass, The City” Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $5 for students. Ages 6 and under are free. Visit bvchorale.org/concerts for more information.
Walk for Water, 3 to 6 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Park, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. A charity walk in which participants carry buckets of water on their heads to raise awareness and money for the lack of clean water around the world. The event is hosted by Freshman Leaders Advancing in Service and Honor, a Texas A&M leadership organization. Proceeds go toward building a water well in Malawi.
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m. at Aggieland Outfitters, 303 University Drive in College Station. Cars from BCS Street will be on display along with coffee from The Bean Truck and Rockdale Coffee.
“Joyful Noise! A Good Ol’ Fashioned Gospel Jubilee Revue,” 2:30 p.m. at Brazos Valley TROUPE’s 29th Street Studio, 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for TROUPE members and Century Club members and $14 for youth ages 3-12 and TROUPE Teens. Seating is limited at cabaret-style tables and reservations are suggested by emailing bvttix@yahoo.com.
“The Wizard of Oz,” 2 p.m. performance at The Theatre Co., 3125 S. Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Tickets are $10 to $20. theatrecompany.com.
Grief Share, 4 to 5:45 p.m. in the Peace Lutheran Church library, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly support group that provides help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, family member or friend. There is no cost. Email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org for more information.
Dart tournament, starting at 4 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.
Calcutta pool tournament, sign-ups start at 3 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $20 entry fee.
LIVE MUSIC
Karl Rehn, 7 to 9 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
Jeff Kimey, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.
James Zimmerman, 4 to 7 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free.
AJ Santana, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservations required. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.
Gary Durrenberger, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Home Sweeet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through Wednesday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry.
In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.
Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through March 20 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.