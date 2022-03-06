Calendar for Sunday

LIVE MUSIC

Karl Rehn, 7 to 9 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Jeff Kimey, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.

James Zimmerman, 4 to 7 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free.

AJ Santana, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservations required. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.

Gary Durrenberger, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Home Sweeet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.