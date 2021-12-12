Calendar for Sunday

1 event to mark on your calendarA Frozen Christmas Circus will be at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan, on Saturday for two shows, at 3 and 5 p.m. The performances include jugglers, acrobats, clowns and more. Tickets are $15 to $20 and available at go.theeagle.com/circus.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Holiday Pops Concert, 5 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. Featuring the Brazos Valley Symphony brass and percussion sections, the Christ United Methodist Church Sanctuary Choir and Canticle Ringers and the College Station High School Varsity Women’s choir. Adult tickets are $40, student tickets are $30 and children are $20. boxoffice.tamu.edu.

BCS Market Day, noon to 5 p.m. at the Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive in Bryan. Vendors will be selling jewelry, blankets, vintage items, home décor, clothing and more. Food trucks will be on site. Admission is free.