Calendar for Sunday

1 event to mark on your calendarA Frozen Christmas Circus will be at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan, on Saturday for two shows, at 3 and 5 p.m. The performances include jugglers, acrobats, clowns and more. Tickets are $15 to $20 and available at go.theeagle.com/circus.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Holiday Pops Concert, 5 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. Featuring the Brazos Valley Symphony brass and percussion sections, the Christ United Methodist Church Sanctuary Choir and Canticle Ringers and the College Station High School Varsity Women’s choir. Adult tickets are $40, student tickets are $30 and children are $20. boxoffice.tamu.edu.
BCS Market Day, noon to 5 p.m. at the Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive in Bryan. Vendors will be selling jewelry, blankets, vintage items, home décor, clothing and more. Food trucks will be on site. Admission is free.
Christmas Truce, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. Presentations on when World War I paused for Christmas for a few hours of peace, along with military vehicle rides, trench tours and other activities. Adult is admission is $11; children 5 to 11 are $6, and ticket prices include museum admission.
Live Nativity, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 4221 Boonville Road in Bryan. Drive through scenes from the Christmas story while listening to a narration in your vehicle. The event includes hot chocolate, cookies and photo opportunities.
Live Nativity, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station.
Autograph signing, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Aggieland Outfitters, 303 University Drive in College Station. Texas A&M kicker Seth Small and offensive lineman Josh Bankhead will be signing autographs and meeting fans. Autographs are free and there is no limit on the amount of items signed.
Books from Birth book drive, through Christmas. The nonprofit organization provides books to local children in need. Books can be donated at Morningstar Storage, 10099 Texas 30 in College Station, during business hours. For more information about the group, visit booksfrombirthtx.org.
Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.
GriefShare support group, 4 p.m. in the library at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly meeting for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Merry and Bright, Maroon and White at the Gardens. A holiday light display through Jan. 3. The Gardens is on the West Campus of Texas A&M at the intersection of John Kimbrough Boulevard and Penberthy Road, across from Reed Arena. The display is free and open to the public. Free parking is available on the weekends in unnumbered spaces in Lot 97.
Old Farts Pool Tournament, 4 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $5 entry fee.
Horseshoe tournament, 3 p.m. at The Tabor Store, 6590 F.M. 974 in Bryan. $10 entry fee.
“A Christmas Carol,” 2 p.m. at StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $12. stagecenter.net.
“Elf, the Musical,” 2 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in the Tejas Center in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
“A Tuna Christmas,” 4 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Adult tickets are $27. unitybrenham.org.
LIVE MUSIC Andrew Peterson’s Behold the Lamb of God Tour, 7 p.m. at Central Church, 1991 F.M. 158 in College Station. Featuring The Arcadian Wild, Jess Ray, Jill Phillips, Andy Gullahorn and Andrew Osenga. Tickets are $27.50 to $75. go.theeagle.com/lambofgod.
Christmas with The Erwins, 5:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Franklin, 205 Morgan St. A free concert by the Grammy-nominated Southern gospel group.
Sunday Night Live, 4 to 6 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Live music on the Front Porch.
Mary Charlotte Young, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.
The Mighty Orq, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
Mike Gallo, 2 to 5 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free.