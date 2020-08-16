You have permission to edit this article.
Calendar for Sunday
1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The first Buffalo Cornhole Tournament presented by Tri-County Horseshoe and 979 Cornhole Squad will be on Aug. 28 at 5 p.m. and on Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. inside the Circle Byrd Event Center, 25415 I-45 S. Access Road in Buffalo. For more information, call 979-492-8710.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Wellness Weekend, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Featuring yoga and paddle boards at Lake Walk. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Youth Rodeo Association, 10 a.m. Brazos County Expo. Events include chute dogging, poles, tiedown, cloverleaf, ribbons, 8’s, breakaway, goats, team roping. www.yratx.com/SCHEDULE.html.

Shop Downtown Bryan Week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Downtown Bryan. Featuring various specials, sales and offers from local businesses. No tickets required. Visit downtownbryan.com for specials.

Brazos Natural Foods 32nd Anniversary Celebration and Craft Fair, noon to 6 p.m. Brazos Natural Foods.

Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music. century-square.com/events.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Brazos Natural Foods 32nd Anniversary Celebration and Craft Fair, regular business hours. Brazos Natural Foods. Offering a safe space for local, small businesses to sell their products.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Brazos Natural Foods 32nd Anniversary Celebration and Craft Fair, regular business hours. Brazos Natural Foods. Offering a safe space for local, small businesses to sell their products.

Century Square Cinema: The Little Mermaid, 8:30 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Come early to meet Princess Ariel. Safety guidelines encouraged. century-square.com/events

