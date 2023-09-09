SUNDAY

EVENTS

Texas Best Show Series, 9:30 a.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Entry fee: $30.

Community Worship Service, 9:30-11 a.m., American Pavilion at Veteran's Park, 3101 Harvey Road in College Station.

College Station Comic Con, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets: $20-$100 available at conliveevents.com.

Market at the Yard, noon-5 p.m., The Yard at Caprock Crossing, 1551 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Girl Scouts Back-to-School Bash, 1-4 p.m., 2512 Rountree Drive in Bryan. Free.

9-ball pool tournament, 7 p.m., The Beer Joint, 12550 Texas 30 in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dale Mae, 12:30 p.m., Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

"Putting It Together," 2 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-$22.50 available at theatrecompany.thundertix.com/events/20647 or (979) 779-1302.

Anna Geniushene and Dmytro Choni, 5 p.m., Rudder Complex, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Friends of Chamber Music presents medalists of the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. Tickets: Adults, $40 and students, $10 available at MSC Box Office or call 979-845-1234.

MONDAY

EVENTS

TAMU Volunteer Opportunities Fair, 2-6 p.m., Memorial Student Center Room 2406, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

9/11 Remembrance Ceremony, 6:30-8 p.m., Brazos Valley Veterans Memorial's War on Terror, 3101 Harvey Road in College Station. Free.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Tacos, 1712 Southwest Pkwy. in College Station and P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.

8-ball pool tournament, 7 p.m., The Beer Joint, 12550 Texas 30 in College Station.

Mo's Magic Monday, 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

Trivia, 9 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main. St. in Downtown Bryan.

Comedy show, 9 p.m., Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill, 401 University Drive in College Station.

EXHIBITS

I Will Go to Texas, through Sept. 29 at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives (400 Spencer St. in College Station). "I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers and Wildlife" features paintings from artists such as James Audubon spanning from the mid-1800s through the late-1900s that capture Texas' natural and cultural history. Exhibit is free. Cushing Library is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told ... A Century of Aggie Football, through April 28 at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Ansary Gallery of American History (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Visitors will get an up-close look at the team’s history, from its first official football game in 1894, through the present era. Admission: $9 for adults, $7 for seniors/military, $3 for college students and youth 6-17. Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.