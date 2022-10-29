Calendar for Sunday, Oct. 30

Native Texans Radney Foster, who has written eight No. 1 singles, and Darden Smith, who has released 15 albums, team up for an intimate acoustic show of their beloved classics, their newly released treasures and their fun stories at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in Brenham.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Grace on the Green, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

Fall festival, 2-7 p.m., 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Texas A&M Chapter of Habitat for Humanity hosting a family friendly festival.

Habitat Harvest, 3-5 p.m., The Field by Hillier, 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Trick-or-treat event at Faith in Action pumpkin patch.

Halloween Trick or Treat, 4-7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. Suite 150 in College Station.

Halloween festival, 4:30 p.m., Boys and Girls Club, 1910 Beck St. in Bryan. Hosted by Aggie Men's Club, REACH and Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley. aggiemensclub@gmail.com.

Trunk or Treat, 5 p.m., Wellborn Baptist Church, 14575 FM Road 2154 in College Station.

Delusions Scream Park, 7-10 p.m., 11624 FM 2549, 9 miles north of Bryan. General admission tickets, $25; VIP fast pass, $35.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ricky Montijo, 11:30 a.m., Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

“Descendants the Musical,” 2 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. The musical is based on the Disney Channel film about the teenage children of Disney villains. Through Oct. 30. $10-$20. theatrecompany.com.

"Every Brilliant Thing," 2 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham.

Kyle Mathis, 2 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Brazos Breeze Flute Choir, 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Downtown Bryan.

John Wick, 7 p.m., Luigi's Patio and Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.