Calendar for Sunday, Oct. 23

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo concludes at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Los Viejone de Linares concert; rodeo competition begins at 4 p.m. with bareback riding, barrel racing, breakaway and calf roping, saddle bronc riding, chuck wagon races and bull riding. brazosvalleyfair.com.

Pumpkin patch, 10 a.m.-sunset. The Texas A&M chapter of Habitat for Humanity is hosting at 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

Candidate forum, 2-4 p.m., at KEOS studios and carried live on KEOS radio 89.1 FM. Candidates for Bryan mayor, city council and school board will participate in the League’s forum. Hosted by the League of Women Voters.

Delusions Scream Park, 7 p.m.-10 p.m., 11624 FM 2549, 9 miles north of Bryan. General admission tickets, $25; VIP fast pass, $35. delusionsscreampark.com.

ENTERTAINMENT “Descendants the Musical,” 2 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. The musical is based on the Disney Channel film about the teenage children of Disney villains. Through Oct. 30. $10-$20. theatrecompany.com.

“Every Brilliant Thing,” 2 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham.

Ricky Montijo, 11:30 a.m., Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Rd. in College Station.

Priscilla Salisbury, 3 p.m., Plass Recital Series at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan.

Anna Geniushene, 5 p.m., at Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Cliburn Competition silver medalist to perform Tchaikovsky’s “Piano Concerto No. 1 in B flat minor, Op. 23.”

John Singleton, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.