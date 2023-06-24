SUNDAY

EVENTS

Main Street Market, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Admission: $6.

ENTERTAINMENT

Scott Kunkle, noon, Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Dale Mae, 12:30 p.m., Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave., Navasota.

Kenny Karr, 2 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

"Last Round-up of the Guacamole Queens," 2 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets and information at stagecenter.net.

"Godspell," 2 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $30 adults, $15 students available at tickets.unitybrenham.org or 979-830-8358.

Mark Briles, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Youth World Cup, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Camp Millican: Explorers Camp Session 2, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154. millicanreserve.com/camp-millican/

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Tacos, 1712 Southwest Pkwy. in College Station and P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.

Dart tournament, 7 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Dr. E. in College Station.

Monday night trivia, 9 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main. St. in Downtown Bryan.

Comedy show, 9 p.m., Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill, 401 University Drive in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Dirty Dancing," 6 p.m., The Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.