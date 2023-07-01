SUNDAY
EVENTS
American Quarter Horse Youth World Cup, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
Holistic Health Day, 9 a.m.-noon, Gary Halter Nature Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Independence Day summer bash, noon-7 p.m., VFW Post 4692 & Auxiliary, 794 N. Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. in Bryan.
Indoor rock climbing, 5 p.m., Stone Climbing Co., 777 Graham Road in College Station.
ENTERTAINMENT
Dale Mae, 12:30 p.m., Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave., Navasota.
Elijah Ellison, 6 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Tacos, 1712 Southwest Pkwy. in College Station and P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.
Dart tournament, 7 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Dr. E. in College Station.
Monday night trivia, 9 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main. St. in Downtown Bryan.
Comedy show, 9 p.m., Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill, 401 University Drive in College Station.
ENTERTAINMENT
"Dirty Dancing," 6 p.m., The Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
EXHIBITS
We Served Too, through Aug. 20 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday (admission free on July Fourth).