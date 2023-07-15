SUNDAY
EVENTS
Cooking party with the chef, 1-3 p.m., Messina Hof Winery, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.
9-ball pool tournament, 7 p.m., The Beer Joint, 12550 Texas 30 in College Station.
ENTERTAINMENT
Dale Mae, 12:30 p.m., Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave., Navasota.
Juan Barco, 6 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.
Mark Briles, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
EXHIBITS
We Served Too, through Aug. 20 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Camp Millican: Young Rangers Session 2, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154. millicanreserve.com/camp-millican/
Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Tacos, 1712 Southwest Pkwy. in College Station and P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.
Dart tournament, 7 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Dr. E. in College Station.
8-ball pool tournament, 7 p.m., The Beer Joint, 12550 Texas 30 in College Station.
Monday night trivia, 9 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main. St. in Downtown Bryan.
Comedy show, 9 p.m., Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill, 401 University Drive in College Station.