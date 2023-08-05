SUNDAY

EVENTS

Bluebonnet Kickoff Classic Open & Junior Brahman Shows, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Forest Therapy, 8-9:30 a.m., Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

Holistic Health, 9 a.m.-noon, Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

Harvest Festival: Papa Paulo Port Party, 1-3 p.m., Messina Hof Winery, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.

Fall Wedding Show and Benefit, 1-4 p.m., Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Admission: $15 in advance, $20 at door.

Float Into Fall: Last Splash of Summer, 1-7 p.m., Bryan Aquatic Center, 3100 Oak Ridge Drive in Bryan.

Steak Dinner & Dance, 6-10:30 p.m., Texas A&M Hotel & Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

9-ball pool tournament, 7 p.m., The Beer Joint, 12550 Texas 30 in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Cabaret," 2 p.m., The Theatre Company of BCS, 3125 Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Kyle Mathis, 2 p.m., Threshold Vineyards, 14615 C.R. 318, 5 miles south of Navasota.

Elijah Ellison, 6 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Tacos, 1712 Southwest Pkwy. in College Station and P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.

Dart tournament, 7 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Dr. E. in College Station.

8-ball pool tournament, 7 p.m., The Beer Joint, 12550 Texas 30 in College Station.

Brazos County 4-H Cake Show & Auction, 7-9 p.m., Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

Monday night trivia, 9 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main. St. in Downtown Bryan.

Comedy show, 9 p.m., Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill, 401 University Drive in College Station.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through Aug. 20 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

I Will Go to Texas, through Sept. 29 at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives (400 Spencer St. in College Station). "I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers and Wildlife" features paintings from artists such as James Audubon spanning from the mid-1800s through the late-1900s that capture Texas' natural and cultural history. Exhibit is free. Cushing Library is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.