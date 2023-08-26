SUNDAY

EVENTS

Snook VFD's 51st annual BBQ fundraiser, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Snook SPJST Hall, 457 County Road 269 in Snook.

Astin Mansion Craft Show, 1-5 p.m., Astin Mansion, 506 W. 26th St. in Bryan.

9-ball pool tournament, 7 p.m., The Beer Joint, 12550 Texas 30 in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dale Mae, 12:30 p.m., Classic Rock Coffee Co. & Kitchen, 129 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

BVSO Free Summer Concert-Percussion Ensemble, 6 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Kylee Shipp, 6 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Terri Burger, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Tacos, 1712 Southwest Pkwy. in College Station and P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.

8-ball pool tournament, 7 p.m., The Beer Joint, 12550 Texas 30 in College Station.

Mo's Magic Monday, 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

Trivia, 9 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main. St. in Downtown Bryan.

Comedy show, 9 p.m., Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill, 401 University Drive in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

I Will Go to Texas, through Sept. 29 at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives (400 Spencer St. in College Station). "I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers and Wildlife" features paintings from artists such as James Audubon spanning from the mid-1800s through the late-1900s that capture Texas' natural and cultural history. Exhibit is free. Cushing Library is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told ... A Century of Aggie Football, through April 28 at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Ansary Gallery of American History (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Visitors will get an up-close look at the team’s history, from its first official football game in 1894, through the present era. Admission: $9 for adults, $7 for seniors/military, $3 for college students and youth 6-17. Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.