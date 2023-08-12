SUNDAY

EVENTS

Harvest Festival: Food & Wine Pairing Education, 1-2:30 p.m., Messina Hof Winery, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan.

Brazos County 4-H Achievement Banquet, 4 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

9-ball pool tournament, 7 p.m., The Beer Joint, 12550 Texas 30 in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Hallelujah! A Gospel Gathering, 1:30 p.m., Simon Theatre at The Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. Sold out.

"Cabaret," 2 p.m., The Theatre Company of BCS, 3125 Texas Ave. in Bryan.

Mason Moon, 6 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Mystique Cabaret, 7 p.m., 3rd Floor, 201 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

Delvin Twitty and Rick Stearns, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., Fuzzy's Tacos, 1712 Southwest Pkwy. in College Station and P.O.E.T.S. Billiards, 1637 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.

Dart tournament, 7 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Dr. E. in College Station.

8-ball pool tournament, 7 p.m., The Beer Joint, 12550 Texas 30 in College Station.

Trivia, 9 p.m., Murphy's Law, 107 N. Main. St. in Downtown Bryan.

Comedy show, 9 p.m., Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill, 401 University Drive in College Station.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through Aug. 20 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

I Will Go to Texas, through Sept. 29 at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives (400 Spencer St. in College Station). "I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers and Wildlife" features paintings from artists such as James Audubon spanning from the mid-1800s through the late-1900s that capture Texas' natural and cultural history. Exhibit is free. Cushing Library is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.