Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The city of Brenham will celebrate Maifest on May 7 and 8 with a festival, carnival, live music and more. A parade through downtown Brenham begins at 10:30 a.m. May 8, followed by live entertainment and performances. For more information, visit brenhammaifest.com.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

You Are Women’s Conference, 10 a.m. at the Ice House on Main, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. An online and in-person Christian conference for women. youareconference.com/register.

Third annual Maghan Graff Memorial Crawfish Boil, ready to serve at noon at the Kurten Community Center, 13055 Texas 21 in Kurten. A live auction will began at 1:30 p.m. Wristbands for the event are $20.

College Station school district art show, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wellborn Middle School, 15510 Royder Road in College Station. Art from students at all 19 College Station school district campuses will be on display. Admission is free.