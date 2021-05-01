Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The city of Brenham will celebrate Maifest on May 7 and 8 with a festival, carnival, live music and more. A parade through downtown Brenham begins at 10:30 a.m. May 8, followed by live entertainment and performances. For more information, visit brenhammaifest.com.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
You Are Women’s Conference, 10 a.m. at the Ice House on Main, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. An online and in-person Christian conference for women. youareconference.com/register.
Third annual Maghan Graff Memorial Crawfish Boil, ready to serve at noon at the Kurten Community Center, 13055 Texas 21 in Kurten. A live auction will began at 1:30 p.m. Wristbands for the event are $20.
College Station school district art show, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wellborn Middle School, 15510 Royder Road in College Station. Art from students at all 19 College Station school district campuses will be on display. Admission is free.
Cause for a Paws, 6:30 p.m. at the Grimes County Expo Center, 5250 F.M. 3455 in Navasota. The fundraiser for Grimes County Animal Rescue includes live music by Doug Stone, Jason Cassidy and Jody Booth, as well as live and silent auctions and a barbecue dinner. General admission tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door and can be purchased online at outhousetickets.com.
Texas Democratic Women of the Brazos Valley membership drive, 4 to 6 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. An outdoor celebration of President Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office, featuring Joe Jaworski, a candidate for Texas attorney general.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
LIVE MUSIC
Greg Phelps and Michael Holleman, 7 p.m. at Knox Wine Bar, 405 University Drive in College Station. Free.
Ricky Montijo, 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Terry Easterwood, 9 p.m. at 5 Knocks, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Will Banister, 8 p.m. at Smitty K’s, 12601 Texas 30 in College Station. General admission tickets are $15 in advance and are available at outhousetickets.com.
Cody Joe Hodges, 7:30 p.m. at The Gallery Downtown, 101 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets are $20; houseconcertsatthegallery.com.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, final day at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Three Shows, One Street, through May 9 in Downtown Bryan. Three art exhibits from students at Purple Turtle Art Studio will be on display at The Village and Art 979 Gallery and Rx Pizza.
Tumble Through Texas, through May 15 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.