Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Voices for Children will have a Superhero Fun Run on June 12 to raise money for children in the community who have been abused or neglected. The event, which will be at Lake Walk in Bryan, will include a family fun run, food trucks, face painting, a costume contest and more. Registration is available at vfcbrazos.org/superhero.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Starlight Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater in College Station. Featuring Midnight Express with Reagan Quinn and the Brazos Valley Jazz Society. Free, gates open at 6 p.m. cstx.gov/starlight.
Walk for Water, 10 a.m. to noon at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan. Participants will walk a mile on the stadium track to simulate the trek many around the world walk daily for access to water. Entry is $5 per group or $1 per person. Proceeds will benefit St. Joseph Catholic Church’s annual mission trip to Guatemala to build water cisterns.
Maifest, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a parade through downtown Brenham. Live music at Fireman’s Park starts at 11:30 a.m.; carnival opens at 11 a.m. Entry to the festival is free. General admission tickets for the 7 p.m. senior coronation are $11. For more information, visit brenhammaifest.com.
Ranch Sorting of America, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Events start at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Do Portugal International Circus, through May 16 at Post Oak Mall in College Station. Performances Monday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 5 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Limited seating. General admission tickets start at $15. doportugalcircus.com.
Shiro Volunteer Fire Department barbecue fundraiser, beginning at 11 a.m. at 9563 Volunteer Ave. in Shiro. The event will include car and motorcycle show, a fire-rescue demonstration, a silent auction, gun raffle and games. Barbecue plates will be available for $12. For more information, email svfd301@gmail.com.
National Train Day triple header, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Hearne Depot, Rockdale I&GN Depot and Milam County Railroad Museum in Cameron. Each location will celebrate National Train Day with activities, model railroad displays and memorabilia. Visitors who make a $5 donation and visit all three museums will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift certificate.
Celebration of Motherhood 5K/Kids 1K, 9 a.m. at Lake Walk in Bryan. A free fun run, children’s craft and special giveaways. Start times at 9:15 and 9:30 a.m.
Brazos Valley Mountain Bike Association work day, 8:45 a.m. at Lake Bryan. Parking at the boat ramp; volunteers will work on the bowtie bridge on the west loop.
City Cemetery Cleanup Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bryan City Cemetery, 1109 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Bring your own tools to help spruce up the cemetery, and bring a dish to share at the noon potluck lunch.
A&M Consolidated Bengal Belles spring show, 3 p.m. at A&M Consolidated High School, 1801 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Tickets are $10. amchsbb.booktix.com.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Navasota Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Navasota Public Library, 1411 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square in College Station. Free.
LIVE MUSIC
Trent Cowie, Wynn Williams and Hayden Baker, 9 p.m. at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. General admission tickets are $10 in advance. bit.ly/WW_5-8-21.
Morgan Ashley, noon to 2 p.m. at Northpoint Crossing, 1501 Northpoint Lane in College Station. Free.
Brian Turner Band, 7:30 p.m. at the Canteen Bar and Grill at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Free.
Kayla Schaded, 9 p.m. at The Beer Joint, 12550 Texas 30 in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Three Shows, One Street, through Sunday in Downtown Bryan. Three art exhibits from students at Purple Turtle Art Studio will be on display at The Village and Art 979 Gallery and Rx Pizza.
Tumble Through Texas, through May 15 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.