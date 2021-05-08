Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Voices for Children will have a Superhero Fun Run on June 12 to raise money for children in the community who have been abused or neglected. The event, which will be at Lake Walk in Bryan, will include a family fun run, food trucks, face painting, a costume contest and more. Registration is available at vfcbrazos.org/superhero.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Starlight Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater in College Station. Featuring Midnight Express with Reagan Quinn and the Brazos Valley Jazz Society. Free, gates open at 6 p.m. cstx.gov/starlight.

Walk for Water, 10 a.m. to noon at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan. Participants will walk a mile on the stadium track to simulate the trek many around the world walk daily for access to water. Entry is $5 per group or $1 per person. Proceeds will benefit St. Joseph Catholic Church’s annual mission trip to Guatemala to build water cisterns.