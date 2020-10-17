Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The city of College Station is preparing for Eggtober, which combines Easter and Halloween. The city’s parks and recreation department is selling 25-egg bundles for $15. Parks department staff members will hide the treat-filled eggs in your yard for you if you live in College Station, or you can do it yourself. Eggs can be picked up Oct. 26-31 at the Stephen C. Beachy Central Park Office, 100 Krenek Tap Road. Registration ends Oct. 22.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Pumpkinpalooza, a full day of events at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. Activities include a pumpkin patch, a trail run, food trucks and a music festival. The pumpkin patch opens at 10 a.m., with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $10, and proceeds will benefit the Millican Alliance, a nonprofit organization focused on wildlife conservation, outdoor recreation, the arts and sustainable agriculture. For more information, visit pumpkinpaloozabcs.com.
AirPower History Tour, Easterwood Airport from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Presented by Commemorative Air Force B-29/B-24 Squadron, the event features a rare World War II bomber, a T-6 Texan and the L-26B Aero Commander. No ground tours will be provided. To book a ride, visit AirPowerTour.org.
Car show, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Astin Mansion, 506 W. 26th St., Bryan. This event helps celebrate the mansion turning 100 years old. The free community event showcases vehicles from the past 100 years.
Wine and Roses Festival, Messina Hof Winery & Resort. The event will feature the grape stomp competition, Italian feast, vendors, music, wine and other activities. For more information, visit messinahof.com.
Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra Chamber Music series, 5 p.m. at the Pavilion at Lake Walk. A string quartet featuring concertmaster Javier Chaparro will play selections by Haydn and Dvorak. Free. Masks are required if social distancing is not possible. People may not be in groups larger than 10. www.facebook.com/BrazosValleySymphony.
The fifth annual Texas Arts and Music Festival, downtown Brenham. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Restaurants, food trucks and vendors will be there, and there will be a performance from Journey tribute band Escape. Masks are required when social distancing is not possible. visitbrenhamtexas.com/texas-arts-and-music-festival.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Sort for the Roses cattle-sorting competition, Brazos County Expo. Presented by Wolfe Select Performance Horses and Cowdogs and Ridin’ with Dave. Books close at 8:30 a.m.; competition starts at 9 a.m.
Everything Ag Expo, through Saturday at Producers Cooperative, 1800 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Agriculture industry vendors, continuing education classes, product information and more. Details: www.producerscooperative.com/expo.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community Yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
