Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The city of College Station is preparing for Eggtober, which combines Easter and Halloween. The city’s parks and recreation department is selling 25-egg bundles for $15. Parks department staff members will hide the treat-filled eggs in your yard for you if you live in College Station, or you can do it yourself. Eggs can be picked up Oct. 26-31 at the Stephen C. Beachy Central Park Office, 100 Krenek Tap Road. Registration ends Oct. 22.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Pumpkinpalooza, a full day of events at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. Activities include a pumpkin patch, a trail run, food trucks and a music festival. The pumpkin patch opens at 10 a.m., with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $10, and proceeds will benefit the Millican Alliance, a nonprofit organization focused on wildlife conservation, outdoor recreation, the arts and sustainable agriculture. For more information, visit pumpkinpaloozabcs.com.