Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Astin Mansion presents its first car show on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Astin Mansion, 506 W. 26th St., Bryan. This event will be hosted to help celebrate the mansion turning 100 years old in October. The free community event showcases vehicles from the past 100 years.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Ranch Sorting of America presents The Labor Day Anniversary Pen & Sort event, all day. Brazos County Expo. Buckles, saddle pads and prizes will be given for every class. For more information, visit brazoscountyexpo.com.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally. Eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts also available. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.market/.
The Brazos Valley All Star Band “Rock the Patio,” 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC
Jake Worthington with Jamie Weston, 8:30 p.m. Southerns.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Ranch Sorting of America presents The Labor Day Anniversary Pen & Sort event, all day. Brazos County Expo. Buckles, saddle pads and prizes will be given for every class. For more information, visit brazoscountyexpo.com.
Fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Ride at The Ranch H-D, noon to 3 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Ride to remember those who died on 9/11. There will also be free drinks and food for purchase. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
