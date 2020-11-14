Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site will be having a Holiday Market on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors will be selling local and regional products and handmade goods. The market will be outdoors and COVID-19 precautions will be in place. There will be food and live music. There is no admission for park entrance, but regular admission feeds apply to the Star of the Republic Museum and the Barrington Plantation.
SATURDAY
Jungalbook, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Lake Walk Town Center, 4250 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A live performance from College Station High School theater students. The performance will also be streamed online. Tickets can be purchased at cshstheatre.com. Adult tickets are $7, students are $5 and children under the age of 5 are free.
History in Motion, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI. The event will includes demonstrations of military tanks, vehicles and artillery. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children over the age of 5. Parking is free. Masks are required. The museum building will be closed during the event.
Hunters’ Wives Weekend, presented by the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce, on the square in downtown Caldwell. Participating businesses will offer snacks and sales, and there will be entertainment and prizes. Tickets are $25 and include a souvenir wine glass and mask.
Ranch Sorting of America 2020 World Finals, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. 8 a.m. start times all three days.
Central Texas Youth Rodeo Association, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. Events include calf riding, steer riding, bulls, poles, goats, barrels, tie down and more.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
LIVE MUSIC
Kyle Park with Austin English, 8 p.m. at Smitty K’s in College Station. Outdoor concert with social distancing. Tickets are $20.
Ray Benson, 7 p.m. at the Barnhill Center at the Historic Simon Theatre in Brenham. Social distancing measures will be in effect, and guests must wear masks when not in their seats. Tickets can be purchased by calling 979-337-7240 or visiting the box office at 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. For more information, visit www.theBarnhillCenter.com/events.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Cornhole tournament, check-in at 11 a.m. at Smitty K’s, 12601 Texas 30 in College Station. $50 entry per two-person team. Proceeds benefit Legacy Wrestling Club. Tournament starts at noon. www.legacywrestlingclubtx.com.
Ranch Sorting of America 2020 World Finals, starting at 8 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 4 to 6 p.m. The Green at Century Square, 1025 University Drive in College Station. Live outdoor music.
