Calendar for Saturday

The Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site will be having a Holiday Market on Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors will be selling local and regional products and handmade goods. The market will be outdoors and COVID-19 precautions will be in place. There will be food and live music. There is no admission for park entrance, but regular admission feeds apply to the Star of the Republic Museum and the Barrington Plantation.

SATURDAY

Jungalbook, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Lake Walk Town Center, 4250 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. A live performance from College Station High School theater students. The performance will also be streamed online. Tickets can be purchased at cshstheatre.com. Adult tickets are $7, students are $5 and children under the age of 5 are free.

History in Motion, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI. The event will includes demonstrations of military tanks, vehicles and artillery. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children over the age of 5. Parking is free. Masks are required. The museum building will be closed during the event.