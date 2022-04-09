Calendar for Saturday

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church will have an Easter in the Park service at Central Park in College Station on April 17. The sunrise service begins at 7 a.m. and will be followed by a free breakfast and children’s Easter egg hunt. For details, visit easterinthepark.com.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

PBR Boot Barn Classic in Aggieland, 8 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. Tickets are $19 to $109. go.theeagle.com/pbr.

Bryan Police Department Blue Bunny Breakfast and Easter Egg Hunt, 9 to 11 a.m. at Bryan Regional Athletic Complex. The free event includes photos with the Easter Bunny, inflatables, train rides and more.

41st College Station Easter Celebration, 9 a.m. to noon at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The free event includes and Easter egg hunt, egg roll, egg toss, carnival games, bounce houses, prizes and more.

Dine Around Jones Crossing, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Jones Crossing shopping center in College Station. Dining and shopping, live music and promotional discounts and activities. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children 10 and under. Proceeds benefit the Aggieland Humane Society. For more information, visit go.theeagle.com/jonescrossing.

Texas A&M University Singing Cadets spring concert, 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the A&M campus. General admission seating is $10, and tickets can be purchased at boxoffice.tamu.edu. Current Texas A&M students can get a free ticket at the box office on the first floor of Rudder Tower.

Six Bullets Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets are $10 at the door; children under 12 are free with an adult.

All-class Kurten School reunion, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kurten Community Center. For all students who attended the school from 1932 to 1968. The event includes a lunch catered by Frank’s Country Store. The cost is $15. For information, email dmcdonald24@outlook.com.

“The Frogs,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com.

Madisonville Mudbugs and Music Festival, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds. Crawfish, music, children’s activities, vendors and more.

Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Citizenship classes, 10 a.m. at Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network, 2500 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free. English classes are 10 a.m. to noon, and Spanish classes are noon to 1:45 p.m. Register at brazosimmigration.com.

LIVE MUSIC Oliver Penn, 9 to 11 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Morgan Ashley, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Greg Tivis, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Colton French, 7 to 9 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Ace Carlson with Sam Smith, 8 p.m. at The George, 180 Century Court in College Station.

Mike Gallo, 2 to 5 p.m. at Threshold Vineyards, 14615 County Road 318 at Texas 6, five miles south of Navasota. Free.

Ronda Ray, 5 to 8 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

Randy Bishop, 7 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in Brenham.

Ray Cashman, 4 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards.

Jerry Diaz, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservations required. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.

Chase Richburg with DeAnna Wendolyn, 7:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.

Seger System, a tribute to Bob Seger, 7:30 p.m. at DeepRoots Vineyards, 19318 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville. Tickets are $19 and only available at go.theeagle.com/deeproots.

George Dearborne, 8 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. Tickets are $20. thewesternsteakhouseanddancehall.com.

The Texas Sundown Band, 8 p.m. at Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. $5 at the door.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.

Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.

Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square in College Station. Free.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

Space: Now You See It, through May 15 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit explores how floral art installations inhabit and alter perceptions of space and depth of field. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/floralspace.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through Sunday at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.