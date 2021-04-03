Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Texas A&M University’s department of physics and astronomy will hold its annual physics festival April 10. The livestreamed event will begin at 10 a.m. and include demonstrations and discussions with scientists. For more information, visit tx.ag/festivalschedule.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Piper Faust Memorial Barrel Race, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.
Guided nature hike, 11 a.m. at Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit. Park entry is $4 per person for ages 13 and older.
Texas Democratic Women of the Brazos Valley monthly meeting, 2 p.m. via Zoom. Cheryl Foster and Janet Dudding of Invisible TX will address health care and reproductive rights legislation. Register in advance at go.theeagle.com/dwbv.
Groovy Grapes Wine Walk, 2 to 6 p.m. in downtown Navasota. Wine samples and snacks from participating business. Live music throughout the day. Tickets are $20. go.theeagle.com/winewalk.
Spring Plant Sale, through Wednesday at npsot.org/wp/postoak. The Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas is having its spring native plant sale. Orders will be available for pick-up in College Station on April 10.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up only.
LIVE MUSIC
Trey Lewis, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. $10. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
EXHIBITS
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.