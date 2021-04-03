Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Texas A&M University’s department of physics and astronomy will hold its annual physics festival April 10. The livestreamed event will begin at 10 a.m. and include demonstrations and discussions with scientists. For more information, visit tx.ag/festivalschedule.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Piper Faust Memorial Barrel Race, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.

Guided nature hike, 11 a.m. at Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit. Park entry is $4 per person for ages 13 and older.

Texas Democratic Women of the Brazos Valley monthly meeting, 2 p.m. via Zoom. Cheryl Foster and Janet Dudding of Invisible TX will address health care and reproductive rights legislation. Register in advance at go.theeagle.com/dwbv.