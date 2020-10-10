Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

A household hazardous waste collection event is set for Oct. 24 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents of Brazos, Burleson, Madison, Washington, Grimes, Robertson and Leon counties are encouraged to bring hazardous waste items such as paint, batteries, computers, electronics, medications and motor oil to the Texas A&M University Services Building parking lot on Harvey Road between Veterans Park and Copperfield Drive. For a full list of acceptable items, visit twinoakshhw.com.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Santa Teresa Catholic Church, 1212 Lucky St. in Bryan. Participants don’t need an ID and do not have to get out of their vehicles. Walk-up testing is also available.