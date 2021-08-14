Calendar for Saturday

The Buffalo Stampede and Rodeo will be Sept. 17-19 at the Leon County Expo Center. Rodeo tickets will be $12 at the gate or $10 in advance. A parade through downtown Buffalo begins at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 18. A chuckwagon breakfast will follow, and the $5 admission price includes children’s stick horse races, bounce houses, a petting zoo, live music and vendors.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Headstone cleaning day, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Bryan City Cemetery, 1111 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Brazos Valley Wreaths Across America is looking for volunteers to help clean veterans’ headstones. Supplies are provided.
Harvest Festival, 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Messina Hof Winery and Resort, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan. Activities include grape picking and stomping, tours and wine-tasting. Tickets start at $35. For information, visit messinahof.com.
Dwell, 8:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Christ The Good Shepherd Chapel at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2541 Texas 6 in College Station. A gathering of Catholics throughout Bryan-College Station for engaging talks, liturgies and prayer. For more information and a schedule of events, visit stabcs.org/dwell.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Cotton Gin Classic Car & Truck Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Burton. Admission is free.
Harvest Grape Stomp, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Windy Winery, 4232 Clover Road in Brenham. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $32 at the winery. windywinery.com.
Willy Wonka Jr., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. General admission tickets are $15 for the matinee and $20 for the evening show. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
Saturdays at The Ranch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free bike wash and adult beverages, food truck, music and more.
Sanderson Farms drive-thru hiring event, 9 a.m. to noon at 2000 Shiloh Ave. in Bryan. Candidates who apply for a position and RSVP online at bit.ly/2Qmmgba will be given priority.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public. www.lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Race to Pumpkinpalooza, 7 a.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. The Lone Star Trail Runners is hosting training runs every Saturday until the Pumpkinpalooza Trail Run on Oct. 17. Free to members.
Second Saturdays run club, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to all skill levels.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Free.
Summer Live Music Series with the Damn Torpedoes, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Morgan Ashley, 7 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Free.
Vested Interest, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Julie Hatfield, 3 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Ryan Donohue, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Coulter Brown, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free.
Mitch Marcoulier, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free.
Ricky Montijo, 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Houston Keen, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Clayton Gardner, 8 p.m. at Smitty K’s, 12601 Texas 30 in College Station. Free.
Outlaws & Orphans Band, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. Free.
Sweet Baby Mayhem, 9 p.m. at Cyndi’s Hawg Hangout, 9940 Texas 21 in Caldwell. Free.
EXHIBITS
Refrigerator Art at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Horlock House dual gallery, through Sept. 8 at 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. The gallery is a culmination of the Navasota Artist in Residence program, with work from Jacob Jimerson and Arienne Boly. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The Day at the Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through January at the Bus Depot Gallery, 313 E. Alamo St. in Brenham. The Brenham Heritage Museum’s newest exhibit highlights the Washington County Fair, the oldest county fair in the state. The gallery is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring work for sale from artists around the region.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.