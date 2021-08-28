Calendar for Saturday

The American Red Cross will present a five-part family storytime series on safety every Wednesday in September beginning at 6:15 p.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station. Presentations are geared toward children ages 4 to 7 on surviving earthquakes, house fires, hurricanes, tornadoes and floods. Each weekly session features a different book and coloring page. Registration is required by emailing mbond@bryantx.gov.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Hog Splash, beginning at 9 a.m. at Slovacek’s, 9500 Slovacek Road in Snook. A mud volleyball tournament to benefit Hospice Brazos Valley. Spectators are free.
Young Readers Book Sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clara B Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Books for newborns to age 12 will be available for $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents for paperbacks, with proceeds going to support the library system.
“Pure as the Driven Snow,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Face masks are encouraged. Tickets are $12 to $15. stagecenter.net.
Too Hot to Handle team roping, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Admission is free.
Harvest Festival, 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Messina Hof Winery and Resort, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan. Activities include grape picking and stomping, tours and wine-tasting. Tickets start at $35. For information, visit messinahof.com.
Create, 8 a.m. to noon at Rivergate Church, 5422 Cole Lane in College Station. Artists and musicians of every type are invited to an outdoor gathering to relax, be inspired and create artwork.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Saturdays at The Ranch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free bike wash and adult beverages, food truck, music and more.
Harvest Grape Stomp, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Windy Winery, 4232 Clover Road in Brenham. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $32 at the winery. windywinery.com.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Email alex@theranchhd.com to make an appointment.
BCS Classic Crossfit competition, events begin at 7:45 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Visit bcsclassic.com for details.
Clash at Caldwell wrestling, 8 p.m. at The Old Post Office, 102 W. Fox St. in Caldwell. Tickets are $15 to $40.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public. www.lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Race to Pumpkinpalooza, 7 a.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. The Lone Star Trail Runners is hosting training runs every Saturday until the Pumpkinpalooza Trail Run on Oct. 17. Free to members.
LIVE MUSIC
12th Jam Music Festival, Lot 62 on the Texas A&M University campus. Gates open at 1 p.m. and performers include Cam, Dayglow and Morgan Evans. Adult tickets are $45 and available at reedarena.com.
Lee Greenwood, 7 p.m. at the Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. Tickets are $80-$95. go.theeagle.com/greenwood.
Wood & Steel, 11 a.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station.
Brandon Rhyder and Great American Boxcar Chorus, 8:30 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $17 at the door.
Taylor Graves, 7:30 p.m. at Las Palapas, 701 Texas Ave. in College Station.
Front Porch Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Free.
Trey Gonzalez, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Texas 105 Band, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
Raymond Ramirez & the TLC Band, 8:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville. Free.
Chevre Roulette, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Aaron Loesch, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Matthew Gonzaba, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free.
AJ Santana, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free.
The Common Ground Band, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Jody Nix & The Texas Cowboys, 8 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. $20 cover.
COVID-19 TESTING
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Gardens Apartments, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saliva tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Walk-ups only.
EXHIBITS
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Madison County art exhibit, through Sept. 15 at the Madison County Museum, 201 S. Madison St. in Madisonville. Art from Bud Tucker and other area artists will be on display. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is by donation.
The Day at the Fair, through January at the Bus Depot Gallery, 313 E. Alamo St. in Brenham. The Brenham Heritage Museum’s newest exhibit highlights the Washington County Fair, the oldest county fair in the state. The gallery is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Horlock House dual gallery, through Sept. 8 at 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. The gallery is a culmination of the Navasota Artist in Residence program, with work from Jacob Jimerson and Arienne Boly. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring works for sale from artists around the region.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.