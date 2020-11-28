Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

KBTX-TV will hold its 25th annual Food for Families food drive from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The event benefits the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Other drop-off locations, open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., are the Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville, Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin, Hearne Railroad Depot in Hearne, St. Mary’s, Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell and Mid-South Synergy in Navasota.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Shop Small Saturday in Calvert, beginning at 9 a.m. with the Calvert Volunteer Fire Department’s pancake breakfast and bake sale. $5 a plate for unlimited pancakes. Donations accepted, with proceeds benefiting the fire department.

Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at https://www.postoakmall.com/content/santa#Santa-Top. Masks required.