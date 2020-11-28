Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
KBTX-TV will hold its 25th annual Food for Families food drive from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The event benefits the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Other drop-off locations, open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., are the Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville, Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin, Hearne Railroad Depot in Hearne, St. Mary’s, Lady of the Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell and Mid-South Synergy in Navasota.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Shop Small Saturday in Calvert, beginning at 9 a.m. with the Calvert Volunteer Fire Department’s pancake breakfast and bake sale. $5 a plate for unlimited pancakes. Donations accepted, with proceeds benefiting the fire department.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at https://www.postoakmall.com/content/santa#Santa-Top. Masks required.
Ice skating with Santa, 3 to 5 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 3 p.m. to midnight. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wondersland.com.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Sunday. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
Motorcycle meetup, 11 a.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free beverages, music, a food truck and door prizes.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Fit4Mom Turkey Trot, 8 a.m. at the Lake Town Center in Bryan. A 5K or 10K with strollers welcome. No registration necessary.
LIVE MUSIC
Drew Moreland and the Neon Hustle, 7:30 p.m. at Cavalry Court in College Station.
Brian Turner solo acoustic show, 7:30 p.m. at The George in College Station.
Joey Kipfer, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel in Bryan.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, noon to 6 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at https://www.postoakmall.com/content/santa#Santa-Top. Masks required.
Ice skating with Santa, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wondersland.com.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Sunday. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 4 to 6 p.m. The Green at Century Square, 1025 University Drive in College Station. Live outdoor music.
Battle of the Bands, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. The final round of a four-week competition.
Kerosene Pipedreams, 1:30 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co. in Brenham. Outdoor seating available, and social distancing in place.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.