Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Stella Hotel in Bryan will present a free, outdoor screening of The Polar Express on Dec. 1. The movie will begin at 6 p.m. Hot chocolate, cider, cookies and popcorn will be available for purchase. Free tickets are available at go.theeagle.com/movies.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site. Vendors will be selling local and regional products and handmade goods. The market will be outdoors and COVID-19 precautions will be in place. There will be food and live music. There is no admission for park entrance, but regular admission feeds apply to the Star of the Republic Museum and the Barrington Plantation.

Texas Junior Charolais Association state show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.

Texas High School Rodeo Association, Region IX competition, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.