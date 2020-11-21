Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Stella Hotel in Bryan will present a free, outdoor screening of The Polar Express on Dec. 1. The movie will begin at 6 p.m. Hot chocolate, cider, cookies and popcorn will be available for purchase. Free tickets are available at go.theeagle.com/movies.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site. Vendors will be selling local and regional products and handmade goods. The market will be outdoors and COVID-19 precautions will be in place. There will be food and live music. There is no admission for park entrance, but regular admission feeds apply to the Star of the Republic Museum and the Barrington Plantation.
Texas Junior Charolais Association state show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.
Texas High School Rodeo Association, Region IX competition, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.
Texas Junior High Rodeo Association, Region IX competition, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Texas Junior Charolais Association state show, at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.
Texas High School Rodeo Association, Region IX competition, 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.
Texas Junior High Rodeo Association, Region IX competition, at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Charity tennis mixer, 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club, hosted by the Brazos Valley Tennis Association. $25 registration, with proceeds going to the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station. Tickets: forms.gle/f6GAbYDuY7agDu1i6.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 4 to 6 p.m. The Green at Century Square, 1025 University Drive in College Station. Live outdoor music.
Battle of the Bands, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station.
Mid-Season Show, 3 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Rock bands begin performing at 3:45 p.m. Tickets are $5.
Sunday Sound Circle, 3 to 6 p.m. at Front Street Burgers, 8137 County Road 315 in Caldwell. Bring a chair and listen to performances from singers and songwriters or join in.
