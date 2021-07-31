Calendar for Saturday

1 event to mark on your calendar
The city of Bryan is hosting a back-to-school skate jam at Williamson Skatepark on Aug. 13 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will be prizes, music, free food and drinks. No registration is required. Williamson Skatepark is at 411 Williamson Drive.
EVENTSBrazos Valley African American Museum 15th birthday party, 1 p.m. at 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. Free.
Most Wanted Family and Friends Festival, 4 to 8 p.m. at Hearne City Park, 405 Norwood Lane. A fundraiser hosted by V’s Servant Heart Home Care Service to help supply shoes to children in the area. Raffles, games, food and drinks.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Harvest Grape Stomp, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Windy Winery, 4232 Clover Road in Brenham. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $32 at the winery. windywinery.com.
Willy Wonka Jr., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. General admission tickets are $15 for the matinee and $20 for the evening show. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
Blood drive, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. To schedule an appointment, email alex@theranchhd.com.
Saturdays at The Ranch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free bike wash and adult beverages, food truck, music and more.
Cornhole tournament, 1 p.m. at Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station. $30 entry for backyard-style competition and $40 entry for the competitive tournament.
Storytime Live, 10 a.m. to noon at Kiddie Academy of College Station, 4516 Mills Park Circle. A free event that brings storybook characters to life.
Community Garden harvest and workday, 8 to 9 a.m. at New Victory Temple Church, 1115 Detroit St. in College Station. Volunteers welcome.
HEALTH AND FITNESSCommunity yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public. www.lakewalktx.com/fitness.
LIVE MUSICKate Watson, 6 p.m. at Las Palapas, 701 Texas Ave. in College Station. Free.
Ace Carlson, 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Kevin Jackson Band, 8 p.m. at the Wonkey Donkey, 505 Main St. in Calvert. Free.
Front Porch Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Free.
Summer Live Music Series with Mitch Webb and the Swindles, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Frank Gilligan 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free.
Hot Nights, Cool Tunes summer concert series, 7 p.m. at the courthouse square in Downtown Brenham. Escape will perform and there will be food vendors and a classic car cruise-in.
D & The Situation, 8 p.m. at Wheels Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. Free.
Voodoo Rodeo, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
Live Music Series featuring Alexis McLaughlin, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Gary Durrenberger, 4 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Jake Bradley, 7 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Oxidado, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free.
Eats & Beats featuring Rococo Disco, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free.
EXHIBITS
Body X Landscape, through Aug. 12 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. An exhibit by Trevor Coopersmith exploring the juxtapositions between humanity and the natural world. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring work for sale from artists around the region.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.