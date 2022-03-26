Calendar for Saturday

The 41st College Station Easter Celebration will be April 9 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. The free event includes and Easter egg hunt, egg roll, egg toss, carnival games, bounce houses, prizes and more. Activities begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at noon.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Living History Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. Living history camps and displays, artillery demonstrations, vehicle rides, battle re-enactments, and more. One-day tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 5 to 11. Kids under 5 are free. For more information, visit americangimuseum.org.

Brazos County Youth Livestock Show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. For the full schedule of events, visit bcyla.net/schedule.

AggieCon, through Sunday at Rudder Tower on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. A celebration of fandom culture around sci-fi, fantasy, gaming, anime, horror and more. cepheid.org/aggiecon.

Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.

Lick Creek Nature Center exhibit unveiling, 10 a.m. to noon at Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. The opening of a new exhibit with interactive activities for all ages each Saturday through April 23. The displays are open throughout the week; admission is free. Topics feature mammals, owls, snakes, butterflies, birds, vegetation and more.

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

Citizenship classes, 10 a.m. at Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network, 2500 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free. English classes are 10 a.m. to noon, and Spanish classes are noon to 1:45 p.m. Register at brazosimmigration.com.

LIVE MUSIC Trey Gonzales, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Jackson Schlossnagle, 9 to 11 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Element Jazz Trio, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Rahim Quazi, 8 p.m. at The George, 180 Century Court in College Station.

Red Watterson, 2 to 5 p.m. at Threshold Vineyards, 14615 County Road 318 at Texas 6, five miles south of Navasota. Free.

Bronco Junior, 5 to 8 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.

Colin Gilmore, 7 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in Brenham.

Maureen Finlon, 4 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards.

Double Vision, a tribute to Foreigner, 7:30 p.m. at DeepRoots Vineyards, 19318 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville. Tickets are $19 and only available at go.theeagle.com/deeproots.

Jeff Jacobs Band, 8 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. Tickets are $10. thewesternsteakhouseanddancehall.com.

Amanda Adams, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Front Porch at Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Luke Garrison and the Fallback Plan, 9 p.m. at Cadillac. Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. Tickets are $5.

Randy Pavlock, 9 p.m. at 5 Knocks Speakeasy, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.

Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper