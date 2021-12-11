Calendar for Saturday

Santa Claus will visit the Frost Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. Guests are invited for holiday cookies and pictures. The event is free and open to the public.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Christmas Truce, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. Presentations on when World War I paused for Christmas for a few hours of peace, along with military vehicle rides, trench tours and other activities. Adult is admission is $11; children 5 to 11 are $6, and ticket prices include museum admission.
Live Nativity, 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 4221 Boonville Road in Bryan. Drive through scenes from the Christmas story while listening to a narration in your vehicle. The event includes hot chocolate, cookies and photo opportunities.
Polar Express, 12:45 to 3:45 p.m. at the Hearne Depot, 139 W. 9th St. in Hearne. Hear the Polar Express story, ride a trackless train to the North Pole and receive a gift from Santa. The cost is $10.
Home for the Holidays, beginning at 10 a.m. in downtown Navasota. Inflatables, ice skating and other activities from noon to 4 p.m. Photos with Santa run from noon to 5 p.m., and the parade begins at 6 p.m.
Jingle Book Bash, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station. United Way of the Brazos Valley will be giving away books to encourage reading.
Junior League Charity Ball, 7 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets are $150 at go.theeagle.com/charityball.
Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate, 4 to 8 p.m. at the Northgate entertainment district’s Patricia Street promenade in College Station. Vendors, live music, photo opportunities with Santa, food trucks and ice skating.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. stagecenter.net.
“Elf, the Musical,” 2 and 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in the Tejas Center in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
“A Tuna Christmas,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Adult tickets are $27. unitybrenham.org.
Christmas at The Lake, 3 p.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Suzanne’s School of Dance will host its annual Christmas performance.
Rudder Rangerettes Holiday Extravaganza Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rudder High School, 3251 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan. Admission is $2 for shopping only and $8 for shopping and the Rangerette Holiday Show.
Southern Classic Livestock Show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Sessions begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Holy Hikes, 9 a.m. at Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. A monthly hike in areas around Bryan-College Station hosted by St. Thomas Episcopal Church in College Station.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.
Merry and Bright, Maroon and White at the Gardens. A holiday light display through Jan. 3. The Gardens is on the West Campus of Texas A&M at the intersection of John Kimbrough Boulevard and Penberthy Road, across from Reed Arena. The display is free and open to the public. Free parking is available on the weekends in unnumbered spaces in Lot 97.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
LIVE MUSIC
Barflies, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Jon Couch, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Wood & Steel, 11 a.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station.
Joshua Ray Walker, 8 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.
Jonn Del Toro Richardson, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. No cover charge.
Matthew Gonzaba, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Pike and Sutton, 8 p.m. at The Gallery Downtown, 101 E. Washington Ave., Suite B, in Navasota.
Providence Iron Works, 7:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.
Rob Moorman Band, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Joe Burlison, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservation required. Food truck on site. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.
The Mark May Band, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. curative.com.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“How the Other Half Lives,” through Jan. 7 at The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit features the work of Jacob Riis, a reporter who led efforts to increase awareness about homelessness, immigration, education, crime, public health and labor. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $5.
A Photographer’s Journey: The Personal Vision of James Harvey Johnson, through Dec. 17 in the James R. Reynolds Gallery in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. Free admission. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.