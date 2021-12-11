Calendar for Saturday

Rudder Rangerettes Holiday Extravaganza Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rudder High School, 3251 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan. Admission is $2 for shopping only and $8 for shopping and the Rangerette Holiday Show.

Southern Classic Livestock Show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Sessions begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Holy Hikes, 9 a.m. at Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. A monthly hike in areas around Bryan-College Station hosted by St. Thomas Episcopal Church in College Station.

Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.

Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.