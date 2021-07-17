Calendar for Saturday

Hog Splash, a mud volleyball tournament fundraiser for Hospice Brazos Valley, is set for Aug. 28 at Slovacek’s in Snook. Registration is open through Aug. 6 for teams of eight to 10 players. For details, visit hospicebrazosvalley.org/hogsplash.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Bryan Breakfast Lions Club PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets available at bryanrodeo.com.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Museum of the American GI, 19142 Texas 6 in College Station. An opening ceremony for the new exhibit is set for 11 a.m. Free admission to Vietnam veterans.
Grimes County Charity Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Grimes County Expo Center, 5220 F.M. 3455 in Navasota. General admission is $5.
Day at Play, 9 a.m. to noon at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. Outdoor activities for kids 4 to 11. Free for Millican Reserve members.
Living History Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site, 23400 Park Road 12 in Washington. Staff and volunteers will be dressed in period clothing, bringing to life the events of Old Washington. Park admission is $8 for adults and $5 for students.
Law Enforcement Families Day, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. The Brazos County Law Enforcement Families Association is hosting an event that will include guest speakers and a business showcase. There is no cost to attend but donations are encouraged.
Farmers market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Visitor Center lawn at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site, 23400 Park Road 12 in Washington. Local vendors, live music and food.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Harvest Grape Stomp, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Windy Winery, 4232 Clover Road in Brenham. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $32 at the winery. windywinery.com.
Storytime Live, 10 a.m. to noon at Kiddie Academy of Bryan, 3760 Copperfield Drive. A free event that brings storybook characters to life.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan. Free and open to the public. www.lakewalktx.com/fitness.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, noon to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
LIVE MUSIC The Front Porch live music series, 7 p.m. at Century Square. Featuring a performance from Mark Jones. www.century-square.com/events.
Texas Avenue Band, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free.
Hot Nights, Cool Tunes summer concert series, 7 p.m. at the courthouse square in Downtown Brenham. The Rockets Brothers Band will perform and there will be food vendors and a classic car cruise-in.
Brian Sacco, Nate Nelson, Richard Bearden and Jason Crabtree, 7 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
Southern Degenerates Band, 8 p.m. at Wheels Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. Free.
Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
Summer Live Music Series with Two Tons of Steel, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Aaron Loesch, 3 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Eats & Beats featuring Jack Thweatt, 7:30 p.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free.
Oliver Penn, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free.
EXHIBITS
Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Postcards from the Future: Paintings of Deluge, through Saturday at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. An exhibit of paintings about strange weather by Mary Ciani.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through Saturday at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Growing Harmony: Taking Root, through Sunday at The Gardens at Texas A&M University, 578 John Kimbrough Blvd. in College Station. Tour the gardens while listening to musical compositions by Texas A&M performance studies staff members and students available for download through a free mobile app.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.