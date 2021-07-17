Calendar for Saturday

The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through Saturday at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Art from the Soul, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Growing Harmony: Taking Root, through Sunday at The Gardens at Texas A&M University, 578 John Kimbrough Blvd. in College Station. Tour the gardens while listening to musical compositions by Texas A&M performance studies staff members and students available for download through a free mobile app.

Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.