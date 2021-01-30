Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The American Red Cross will have a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Courtyard by Marriott, 3939 Texas 6 in College Station. Make an appointment through the Red Cross donor app or visit redcrossblood.org. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon.com gift card.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Groundbreaking party, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. The dealership will be breaking ground on a new building and motorcycle training course. Free drinks, food trucks, live music, a motorcycle stunt show, vendors, door prizes and more.
Texas A&M equestrian vs. Baylor, 11 a.m. at the Thomas G. Hildebrand Equine Complex in College Station. Free admission. Face coverings required.
Texas High School Rodeo Association Region IX rodeo, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.
EXHIBITS
What Remains, through Feb. 13 at the Horlock History Center, 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. An exhibition featuring work from Ashley Andersen and Shannon Ferguson. Free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.
Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
LIVE MUSIC
The Parish Gang and Brian Lippman, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina in Downtown Bryan. Live jazz; free admission.
Donice Morace, 8:30 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. $10 at the door.
William Clark Green, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s in College Station. Limited seating. Tickets start at $24. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.