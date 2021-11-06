Calendar for Saturday

1 event to mark on your calendar
The Bryan-College Station CROP Hunger Walk is set for Sunday at Veterans Park in College Station. Registration begins at 2:15 p.m. with the walk beginning at 3 p.m. The event is a fundraiser, with proceeds going to the Brazos Church Pantry and supporting the work of Church World Service.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Drums Along the Brazos drumline competition, beginning at noon with an awards ceremony at 6;30 p.m. at College Station High School's Cougar Stadium, 4002 Victoria Ave. in College Station. Adult tickets are $5 at the gate, and student tickets are $3.
Operation Flapjack, 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Dine in, carry out and drive-thru options available. Tickets are $10, with proceeds going to the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station. go.theeagle.com/flapjack.
End-of-life seminar, 10 a.m. to noon at the American Legion Earl Graham Post 159, 101 Waco St. in Bryan. The event is open to the public and geared toward seniors. Guest speakers will be Roy Brantley of the Brazos County Bar Association and Craig Borchardt of Hospice Brazos Valley.
"A Midsummer Night's Dream," 7 p.m. at College Station High School, 4002 Victoria Ave. The classic Shakespeare comedy, set in San Francisco in 1969. Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults. cshstheatre.com.
"Women in Jeopardy," 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $15 and only available through stagecenter.net.
COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at HealthPoint, 1301 Memorial Drive in Bryan. Get a second COVID-19 vaccination dose. Vaccination card required.
"Four Elements" art show and reception, 5 p.m. at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. An exhibit of work by Natalya Holbrook.
75th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee, 5 p.m. at VFW Post 4692, 794 N. Harvey Mitchell Parkway in Bryan. Door prizes and silent auction. Mike Southerland will be the speaker.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.
AggiesCAN, through November. Texas A&M's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee is collecting donations for its annual food drive benefiting the Brazos Valley Food Band and the 12th Can food pantry. Canned good and monetary donations will be accepted at Saturday's football game.
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
Peace Lutheran coat and blanket drive, through Nov. 15. Donations of coats, blankets, gloves and scarves for the Twin City Mission. For more information email debbieanderson451@gmail.com.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Canaan Cemetery cleanup, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Kuder Road and Pitts Road, just west of the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Walk with a Doc, 9 a.m. at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, 700 Scott & White Drive in College Station. A free walking program for anyone interested in a healthier lifestyle. A Baylor Scott & White physician will speak about food and nutrition prior to a one-mile walk.
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.
LIVE MUSIC
Blues Festival of Navasota, 7:30 p.m. at VFW Post 4006, 1575 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets are $35 at the door.
Texas T-Birds, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Keith M. Kallina, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Lightning Ben Laskowski, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
John Wesley and the Rez Band, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
Sarah Green and the Gringos, noon at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.
Brazos Authority, 6 p.m. at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.
John Krajicek, 5:30 p.m. at Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.
Ricky Montijo, 7 p.m. at the Front Porch at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station.
Jaybirds, 1:30 p.m. in the Fan Zone on the Texas A&M University campus.
The Broken Spokes, 8 p.m. at 4 Star Concert Hall, 209 S. Market St. in Brenham. Tickets are $10 to $80. go.theeagle.com/brokenspokes.
Coby Carter Band, 8 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. $20 cover.
Jose Feliciano, 7 p.m. at the Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. Tickets are $80 to $95. go.theeagle.com/feliciano.
Texas Avenue, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservation required. Food truck on site. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
A Garden of Earthly Delights, through Dec. 17 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/ged.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.