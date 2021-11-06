Calendar for Saturday

Coby Carter Band, 8 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. $20 cover.

Jose Feliciano, 7 p.m. at the Barnhill Center, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. Tickets are $80 to $95. go.theeagle.com/feliciano.

Texas Avenue, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservation required. Food truck on site. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.