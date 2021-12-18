Calendar for Saturday

The College Station school district will host an auxiliary employee job fair on Jan. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the CSISD Central Office Building, 1812 Welsh Ave. in College Station. Department directors will be available to speak about positions in child nutrition and custodial services, and attendees will be able to complete applications and interviews. Contact information for references as well as a list of prior employment is needed to complete the application process. For more information, call 764-5411.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Texas A&M University commencement, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus in College Station.
Producers Country Christmas, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Producers Cooperative, 1800 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. A nativity scene with a live camel, photos, hot cocoa and more.
Pictures with Santa, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free breakfast and coffee while it lasts, free photos with Santa, free gift wrapping, food truck and live entertainment.
A Frozen Christmas Circus, 3 and 5 p.m. shows at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. The performances include jugglers, acrobats, clowns and more. Tickets are $15 to $20 and available at go.theeagle.com/circus.
Wassail at the Monastery, 10 a.m. to noon at Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor Ave. in Bryan. The event offers a chance to escape the stress of the season while exploring the monastery over a cup of traditional wassail.
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students. stagecenter.net.
“Elf, the Musical,” 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in the Tejas Center in Bryan. Adult tickets are $20. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
“A Tuna Christmas,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Adult tickets are $27. unitybrenham.org.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.
Merry and Bright, Maroon and White at the Gardens. A holiday light display through Jan. 3. The Gardens is on the West Campus of Texas A&M at the intersection of John Kimbrough Boulevard and Penberthy Road, across from Reed Arena. The display is free and open to the public. Free parking is available on the weekends in unnumbered spaces in Lot 97.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Jingle Book Bash, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station. United Way of the Brazos Valley will be giving away books to encourage reading.
Petting zoo, 1 to 3 p.m. at Jones and Associates Insurance Agency, 1580 Copperfield Parkway in College Station.
LIVE MUSIC Shadow Canyon, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Coulter Brown, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Great American Boxcar Chorus, 8 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Proceeds benefit Elizbeth House and Voices for Children.
Tubie & The Touchtones, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan.
Ace Carlson Piano Show, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. No cover charge.
Chase Kimey, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Stacey Steele, 1 to 5 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservation required. Food truck on site. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.
Dayeater, Being Dead and Wisdom Cat, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. $5 cover charge.
Celtic Angels Christmas, 7 p.m. at the Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. Tickets are $65 to $80. go.theeagle.com/celtic.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“How the Other Half Lives,” through Jan. 7 at The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit features the work of Jacob Riis, a reporter who led efforts to increase awareness about homelessness, immigration, education, crime, public health and labor. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $5.
A Photographer’s Journey: The Personal Vision of James Harvey Johnson, through Dec. 17 in the James R. Reynolds Gallery in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. Free admission. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.