Calendar for Saturday

The College Station school district will host an auxiliary employee job fair on Jan. 6 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the CSISD Central Office Building, 1812 Welsh Ave. in College Station. Department directors will be available to speak about positions in child nutrition and custodial services, and attendees will be able to complete applications and interviews. Contact information for references as well as a list of prior employment is needed to complete the application process. For more information, call 764-5411.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Texas A&M University commencement, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus in College Station.

Producers Country Christmas, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Producers Cooperative, 1800 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. A nativity scene with a live camel, photos, hot cocoa and more.

Pictures with Santa, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free breakfast and coffee while it lasts, free photos with Santa, free gift wrapping, food truck and live entertainment.