Calendar for Saturday

Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity will have its Run for the House 5K run and 2K walk on April 2 at Lake Walk in Bryan. The event is for all ages and fitness levels, with proceeds supporting the organization’s work of building affordable housing for low-income families in the community. To register, visit go.theeagle.com/habitat.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Texas Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site, 23400 Park Road 12 in Washington. Free event includes live music, food, traditional crafts, living history presentations, historical encampments and commemorative programs.
Empty Bowls Jr., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Allen Honda, 2450 Texas 6 in College Station. Students and art educators from Brazos Valley schools have created artistic bowls available for purchase. Each bowl purchased comes with a cup of soup donated by local restaurants. Proceeds from the Arts Council of Brazos Valley fundraiser will benefit in-school food pantries.
STEMfest, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Emerging Technologies Building, 101 Bizzell St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. An event filled with superheroine-themed activities hosted by the Texas A&M Society of Women Engineers.
Run for Education 5K, beginning at Rudder High School in Bryan. Race-day registration begins at 6:30 a.m.; the cost is $30 per person. Proceeds from the Hispanic Forum of Bryan-College Station’s eighth annual event will be used for scholarships for high school seniors.
“An Evening with Kelsey Taylor,” 6 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station. The event, hosted by The Brazos Valley Jazz Society, will include music from Taylor’s three albums and new arrangements. The concert is open seating. A $10 donation per person is suggested. A reception will follow.
“The Wizard of Oz,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances at The Theatre Co., 3125 S. Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Tickets are $10 to $20. theatrecompany.com.
“Silent Sky,” 7 p.m. at Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for children, and $12 for students and seniors. go.theeagle.com/sky.
“Now and Then,” 8 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets are $27; student tickets are $15. unitybrenham.org.
Saturday Morning Physics, 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Hawking Auditorium in the Mitchell Institute for Fundamental Physics and Astronomy on the Texas A&M University campus. A lecture series for high school students to learn about developments in modern physics. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. cyclotron.tamu.edu/smp.
Teen Share and Care support group, 10 a.m. online and in-person at the National Alliance for Mental Illness Brazos Valley office, 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. A weekly support group for teens. To register for online access, visit namibv.org/namibvsupport.
Lick Creek Nature Center exhibit unveiling, 10 a.m. to noon at Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. The opening of a new exhibit with interactive activities for all ages each Saturday through April 23. The displays are open throughout the week; admission is free. Topics feature mammals, owls, snakes, butterflies, birds, vegetation and more.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Citizenship classes, 10 a.m. at Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network, 2500 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free. English classes are 10 a.m. to noon, and Spanish classes are noon to 1:45 p.m. Register at brazosimmigration.com.
Create, 8 a.m. to noon at Rivergate Church, 5422 Cole Lane in College Station. Artists and musicians of every type are invited to an outdoor gathering to relax, be inspired and create artwork.
Youth career panel, 4 to 6 p.m. at Islamic Community of Bryan-College Station, 417 Stasney St. in College Station. An event for ages 12 to 18 to hear from professionals in different fields, followed by a question-and-answer session. Dinner is provided. Featured careers include engineering, medicine, business, education, nonprofit organization and computer science. RSVP at youth.icbcs.org.
Working Out for a Healthy Heart, noon to 2 p.m. at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan. A free family friendly workout with dancing, yoga, jump ropes and hula hoops.
LIVE MUSIC
Texas Remedy, 8 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.
Wade Skinner, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
John Del Torro Richardson, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Ages 21 and up. Tickets are $15.
Rachel Bloem & Dublin, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Element Jazz Trio, 7 to 10 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
Chase Kimey, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Channing Sall, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free admission. No reservation required. Food truck on site. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.
Todd Roth, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 Park St. in Brenham.
Karissa Presley, 6 to 9 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in Brenham.
Mike Gallo, 4 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards.
Sweet Baby Mayhem, 9 p.m. at Cyndi’s Hawg Hangout, 9940 Texas 21 in Caldwell.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.