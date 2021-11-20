Calendar for Saturday

Downtown Bryan’s Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade is set for Dec. 9, with the parade starting on Bryan Avenue at 6:30 p.m. and returning on Main Street. The parade’s theme is “Holiday’s Around the World.”

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Main Street Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Vendors will be selling jewelry, home and holiday decor, clothing, gifts, food, candles and more. Admission is $6, or $5 with a food donation to The Bridge Ministries. Kids 12 and under are free.

Wine & Wassail, 4 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Bryan. A holiday sip and shop event with wine tastings and holiday beverages for adults 21 and over. Tickets are $35. Check-in will be at the front of the Carnegie History Center.

“Women in Jeopardy,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Adult tickets are $15 and only available through stagecenter.net.

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.