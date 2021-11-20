Calendar for Saturday

Downtown Bryan’s Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade is set for Dec. 9, with the parade starting on Bryan Avenue at 6:30 p.m. and returning on Main Street. The parade’s theme is “Holiday’s Around the World.”
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Main Street Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Vendors will be selling jewelry, home and holiday decor, clothing, gifts, food, candles and more. Admission is $6, or $5 with a food donation to The Bridge Ministries. Kids 12 and under are free.
Wine & Wassail, 4 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Bryan. A holiday sip and shop event with wine tastings and holiday beverages for adults 21 and over. Tickets are $35. Check-in will be at the front of the Carnegie History Center.
“Women in Jeopardy,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Adult tickets are $15 and only available through stagecenter.net.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.
“The Nutcracker” story time, 4 p.m. at the Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. A story time format production by Ballet Brazos and The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley. Free.
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Canaan Cemetery cleanup, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Kuder Road and Pitts Road, just west of the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus. Email laynewestover@yahoo.com for more information.
Saturdays at The Ranch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free adult beverages, food truck, music and more.
Holy Hikes, 9 a.m. at Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. A monthly hike in areas around Bryan-College Station hosted by St. Thomas Episcopal Church in College Station.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.
5K ruck, 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, 3101 Harvey Road in College Station. Meet at the American Pavilion. Free.
Fun run, 10 a.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. A fundraiser for Arms of Hope. Food, music and raffles.
LIVE MUSIC
Lee Mathis, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Tyler McCollum, 7 p.m. at The Green on Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Free.
Morgan Ashley, 3 p.m. at Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus.
Brazos Authority, 7 p.m. at Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus.
Matthew Gonzaba, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Andrea Young, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.
Hayden Baker with David Lewis, 9 p.m. at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. go.theeagle.com/thetap.
My Buddy Todd, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Texas 105 Band, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
Mark Winters, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservation required. Food truck on site. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.
Barefoot Nation, a tribute to Kenny Chesney, 8 p.m. at DeepRoots Vineyards, 19318 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville. Tickets are $17 and only available at go.theeagle.com/barefoot.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“How the Other Half Lives,” through Jan. 7 at The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit features the work of Jacob Riis, a reporter who led efforts to increase awareness about homelessness, immigration, education, crime, public health and labor. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $5.