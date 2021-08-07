Calendar for Saturday

.me/nyFQypBdta. EVENTS Harvest Festival, 7:30 to 10 a.m. at Messina Hof Winery and Resort, 4545 Old Reliance Road in Bryan. Activities include grape picking and stomping, tours and wine-tasting. Tickets start at $35. For information, visit messinahof.com. Kid Fish, 8 to 11 a.m. at Patout Park Pond, 2119 Dove Crossing Lane in Navasota. The first 100 registrants will receive a free T-shirt. Equipment will be provided and volunteers will be on hand to offer assistance. Trophies will be awarded to winners in each age categories. Community Art Day, 2 to 4 p.m. Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The free event will have art-themed activities for all ages, including a large coloring mural, sidewalk chalk art, rock painting, lilac painting, animal drawings, yarn art and more. March-A-Thon, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Tower Point shopping center in College Station. The College Station High School Band and Color Guard will be holding a fundraiser to help the students pay for the upcoming season. The event will mark the band’s return to in-person performances. Shakespeare at the Lake, 8 p.m. at the Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Walk in Bryan. A free performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Bluebonnet Kickoff Classic, through Saturday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Showmanship events, hosted by the Bluebonnet Brahman Association, begin at 9 a.m. Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com. Harvest Grape Stomp, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Windy Winery, 4232 Clover Road in Brenham. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $32 at the winery. windywinery.com. Grape Stomp Festival, noon to 6 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Vendors, food and wine. Tickets are $16. Willy Wonka Jr., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. General admission tickets are $15 for the matinee and $20 for the evening show. theatrecompany.com/tickets. Canaan Cemetery cleanup, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Kuder Road and Pitts Road, just west of the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus. Sign up at justserve.org/darcomeandtakeitchapter. HEALTH AND FITNESS Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public. www.lakewalktx.com/fitness. Walk with a Doc, 9 a.m. at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, 700 Scott & White Drive in College Station. A free walking program for people interested in a healthier lifestyle. A physician will answer health-related questions during a 1- to 2-mile walk. Meet in the hospital’s healing garden. Race to Pumpkinpalooza, 7 a.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. The Lone Star Trail Runners is hosting training runs every Saturday until the Pumpkinpalooza Trail Run on Oct. 17. Free to members. LIVE MUSIC Front Porch Live Music Series featuring JK and the Frets, 7 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Free. Summer Live Music Series with Tyler McCollum, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. The Fabulous 8-Trax, 7 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Free. The Rocky King Band, 8 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. $20. Randy Pavlock and Twenty Four Seven, 9 p.m. at 5 Knocks, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free. Darby Ledbetter, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free. Band Peterbuilt, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free. Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free. Nate Nelson, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Terry Easterwood, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free. David Jack Skinner and Rachel Bloem, 6:30 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free. EXHIBITS The Day at the Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through January at the Bus Depot Gallery, 313 E. Alamo St. in Brenham. The Brenham Heritage Museum’s newest exhibit highlights the Washington County Fair, the oldest county fair in the state. The gallery is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults. Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults. Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission. Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults. Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring work for sale from artists around the region. Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. Body X Landscape, through Thursday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. An exhibit by Trevor Coopersmith exploring the juxtapositions between humanity and the natural world. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.