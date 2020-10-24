Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
MSC Hospitality is planning a virtual Halloween party on Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. on Facebook. There will be crafts, snack ideas, a dance party and more. Kids ages 3 to 10 are invited with their families to join the fun. For more information, visit facebook.com/mschospitality.hp.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Early voting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.
Aggie Corn Maze, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 2605 F&B Road in College Station. The entrance fee is one canned good per person, to benefit The 12th Can, Texas A&M’s student-run food pantry. COVID-19 safety protocols in place. All visitors will be required to wear a mask. Participants are asked to RSVP to select a time slot to visit. Details: go.theeagle.com/cornmaze.
Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo Junior Livestock Show, Saturday and Sunday at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. Showmanship events start at 10 a.m. both days.
Free Chamber Music Series, 5 p.m. Free woodwind quintet concert presented by the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra at the Pavilion at Lake Walk. Masks are required if social distancing is not possible. People may not be in groups larger than 10. www.facebook.com/BrazosValleySymphony.
Household hazardous waste collection, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents of Brazos, Burleson, Madison, Washington, Grimes, Robertson and Leon counties are encouraged to bring hazardous waste items suchs as paint, batteries, computers, electronics, medications and motor oil to the Texas A&M University Services Building parking lot on Harvey Road between Veterans Park and Copperfield Drive. For a full list of acceptable items, visit twinoakshhw.com.
The Brazos Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s, online and in-person. An opening ceremony with speakers and presentations will be streamed online at 9 a.m., and participants are encouraged to walk as individuals, families or teams across the Brazos Valley to help raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. For registration information and details or to donate, visit alz.org/walk.
Witches and Wizards virtual 5K, through Sunday. A Harry Potter-themed fundraiser that includes a week of coached runs, activities, prizes and more, presented by Books and a Blanket, a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy in the Brazos Valley. Details: witcheswizards5k.wixsite.com/booksandablanket.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Motorcycle meetup, 11 a.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free beverages, bike wash, music along with a food truck and hot dog stand.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
