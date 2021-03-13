Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Kyle Field Day is set for April 11 on the Texas A&M University campus. The one-day event, held in the concourse of Kyle Field, aims to connect Texas A&M students and the community with a variety of organizations in the area. The free event, hosted by MSC FISH, will offer information about how to get involved in service projects as part of the university’s core value of selfless service.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Guided nature hike, 11 a.m. at Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit. Park entry is $4 per person for ages 13 and older.
Texas A&M NIRA Southern Region rodeo, starting at 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. Free admission.
Canaan Cemetery cleanup, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sign up at justserve.org/darcomeandtakeitchapter.
Family nature hike, 10 a.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. Free for Conservancy members; $10 for non-members; children are free.
Blessing of the Bikes, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. The Christian Motorcycle Association will be blessing bikes for the riding season. Free coffee and donuts, beverages, live music, door prizes and a food truck on site.
Iola Volunteer Fire Department barbecue cookoff and fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a silent auction, vendors, children’s activities and live music. The fire department will be serving fish plates from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fire department is at 23574 Brazos St.
But Where There’s Hope, There’s Life, 5 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M University campus. Online and in-person live dance performances presented by the Texas A&M University Dance Program. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students. boxoffice.tamu.edu.
HERPS exotic reptile and pet show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The event, which continues Sunday, will include vendors with reptiles, amphibians, feeders, supplies and small mammals for sale. Adult tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.
City of Navasota spring cleanup, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Monday at the city vehicle services center, 520 Malcolm St. Appliances, carpet, toilets, furniture, motor oil and lumber are among the items that will be accepted. Proof of residency will be required.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square in College Station. Free.
Yoga in the park, 10 a.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station. Free. Hosted by I Am Priceless.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up only.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only.
LIVE MUSIC
Country Music Legends Tribute, 7:30 p.m., 702 S. Main St. in Calvert. Featuring Chris Austin Martinez with Manny Lopez, Brian Lippman and Billy Hillman. General admission tickets are $30 and can be purchased at calverttx.us/music-concert.html.
Live jazz, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Crossroads Band, 8:30 p.m. at The Western Steakhouse and Dancehall in Navasota. Free.
Patriot Road, 8 p.m. at Cyndi’s Hawg Hangout, 9940 Texas 21 in Caldwell. Free.
EXHIBITS
Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through March 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.