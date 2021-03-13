Calendar for Saturday

Blessing of the Bikes, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. The Christian Motorcycle Association will be blessing bikes for the riding season. Free coffee and donuts, beverages, live music, door prizes and a food truck on site.

Iola Volunteer Fire Department barbecue cookoff and fundraiser, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be a silent auction, vendors, children’s activities and live music. The fire department will be serving fish plates from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fire department is at 23574 Brazos St.

But Where There’s Hope, There’s Life, 5 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M University campus. Online and in-person live dance performances presented by the Texas A&M University Dance Program. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students. boxoffice.tamu.edu.

HERPS exotic reptile and pet show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The event, which continues Sunday, will include vendors with reptiles, amphibians, feeders, supplies and small mammals for sale. Adult tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door.