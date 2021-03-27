Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The city of Navasota will have its annual Trash Off on April 10, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. at Brule Field across from the Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive. Teams will be assigned various locations to collect trash, with closing ceremonies and awards at 11:30 a.m. at Brule Field. Supplies will be provided, and breakfast and lunch will be served. For information, call 936-870-6655.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Brazos County Youth Livestock Show premium auction, 2 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.

Living History Weekend, gates open at 9:30 a.m. at The Museum of the American GI in College Station. The 20th anniversary of the event will include battle re-enactments, tank rides and living history displays. Admission is $13 for adults.

Brazos County A&M Club women’s basketball watch party, 7 p.m. at Traditions Club, 3131 Club Drive in Bryan.