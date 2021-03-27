Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The city of Navasota will have its annual Trash Off on April 10, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. at Brule Field across from the Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive. Teams will be assigned various locations to collect trash, with closing ceremonies and awards at 11:30 a.m. at Brule Field. Supplies will be provided, and breakfast and lunch will be served. For information, call 936-870-6655.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Brazos County Youth Livestock Show premium auction, 2 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.
Living History Weekend, gates open at 9:30 a.m. at The Museum of the American GI in College Station. The 20th anniversary of the event will include battle re-enactments, tank rides and living history displays. Admission is $13 for adults.
Brazos County A&M Club women’s basketball watch party, 7 p.m. at Traditions Club, 3131 Club Drive in Bryan.
Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Elks Lodge 859, 304 Mobile Ave. in Bryan. Children ages 2 to 12 are invited. There will be a meal and games. Free. For more information, call 846-2096.
Steak Your Support, 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. Fundraiser for Brazos Valley Cares, which is dedicated to helping veterans. Dinner, live and silent auctions, raffles and more. brazosvalleycares.org.
Hope for Hospice 5K Walk, 9 a.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Park in College Station, presented by volunteers at Allumine Health. The cost to participate is $25 for adults and $10 for children under 10. Registration includes a complimentary T-shirt. Register on site the day of the walk.
Community Easter egg hunt, 2 p.m. at the Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main St. in Bedias, for children 9 and younger.
Angry Otter Adventure Race, Birch Creek Unit of Lake Somerville State Park. The 3- to 6-hour sprint and 12-hour adventure course both include biking, paddling and trail running. For more information, visit go.theeagle.com/angryotter.
Twelve Angry Jurors, 2 p.m. at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center, performed by Bryan High School Viking Theatre students. Tickets are $15. No children under 10 allowed. Masks will be required. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bhsvikingtheatre.com.
Guided nature hike, 11 a.m. at Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit. Park entry is $4 per person for ages 13 and older.
Find Some Bunny to Love, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Animal adoption event with Urgent Animals of Hearne. Photo with the Easter Bunny for $10, silent auction, food truck, live entertainment and vendors.
Paw Print Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at College Hills Elementary School, 1101 Williams St. in College Station. Food, games, prizes and silent auction. pawprintfestival.com.
Family nature hike, 10 a.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. Free for Conservancy members; $10 for non-members; children are free.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up only.
Fan Field drive-thru, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting, in the Fan Field parking lot on the Texas A&M University campus near the Bush School of Government and Public Service. For Texas A&M students, faculty, staff members and contract workers only.
LIVE MUSIC
The Front Porch live music series, 6 to 9 p.m. at Century Square. www.century-square.com/events.
The Parish Gang, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Southern Degenerates, 8 p.m. at The Beer Joint, 12550 Texas 30 in College Station. Free.
Prophets & Outlaws with Dacota Deaver, 9 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. $10 at the door.
EXHIBITS
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.