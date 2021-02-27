Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
A household hazardous waste and computer collection event is set for April 24 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in College Station. Aerosol cans, cooking oil, automotive fluid, household cleaners, paint and paint thinner are among the items being accepted. Visit twinoakshw.com for more details.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Guided nature hike, 11 a.m. at Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit. Free with paid entry into the park. Entrance permits can be purchased online at reserveamerica.com.
The Wheelie Wizard stunt show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station. Shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Free. Food trucks and live entertainment.
Blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station. To schedule an appointment, email alex@theranchhd.com.
Texas High School Rodeo Association Region IX competition, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo. Rodeo begins at 9 a.m.
Crawfish Boil Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Rockin M Designs, 2758 Texas 105 West in Navasota. Crawfish, live music and vendors.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only.
LIVE MUSIC
Mike Ryan, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets start at $25. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Jarrod Birmingham with Canon Brand, 9 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Advance tickets are $10.
The Leftovers 3.0, 8:30 p.m. at The Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
Aranza Pena, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free.
EXHIBITS
Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through March 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.
Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.