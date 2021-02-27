Calendar for Saturday

LIVE MUSIC

Mike Ryan, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Tickets start at $25. go.theeagle.com/harrys.

Jarrod Birmingham with Canon Brand, 9 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Advance tickets are $10.

The Leftovers 3.0, 8:30 p.m. at The Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.

Aranza Pena, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free.

EXHIBITS

Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through March 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.