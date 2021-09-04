Calendar for Saturday

1 event to mark on your calendar
The 36th annual Kolache Festival is set for Sept. 11 in Caldwell. The free event includes arts and crafts vendors, food, live music, children’s activities, a classic car show, an antique machinery and tractor show, a kolache-eating contest and more.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Storytime at the Museum, 10:30 a.m. at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. A reading of “Alligator Jazz” with author Samuel Pittman. RSVP at iheartbryanevents.com.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Saturdays at The Ranch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free bike wash and adult beverages, food truck, music and more.
Canaan Cemetery cleanup, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Kuder Road and Pitts Road, just west of the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus. Take gloves and tools for clearing brush.
First Saturday Art Market, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. An outdoor fine arts event featuring the works of dozens of artists. Live music, art workshops for children, crafts and food trucks.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public. www.lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Orchard Run, 8 a.m. at Royalty Pecan Farms, 10600 Texas 21 in Caldwell. A5K run through the pecan orchard.
Race to Pumpkinpalooza, 7 a.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. The Lone Star Trail Runners is hosting training runs every Saturday until the Pumpkinpalooza Trail Run on Oct. 17. Free to members.
LIVE MUSIC
Asleep at the Wheel, 7 p.m. at the Barnill Center in Brenham. Tickets are $55 to $70. go.theeagle.com/asleep.
Jack Cryer, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Heated Frenzy, 8:30 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota. Free.
Waylon Thibedeaux, 8:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville. Free.
Live Music Series, 7 p.m. at the Block T Bar and Grill in the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center, 177 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.
The Jake Jackson Band, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Vinyl Arcade, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. Free.
John Egan, 8 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
The Smokey Sundays, 7 p.m. at Ronin, 800 N. Market St. in Downtown Bryan.
Patriot Road, 8:30 p.m. at Cindi’s Hawg Hangout, 9940 Texas 21 in Caldwell. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
EXHIBITS
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Madison County art exhibit, through Sept. 15 at the Madison County Museum, 201 S. Madison St. in Madisonville. Art from Bud Tucker and other area artists will be on display. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is by donation.
The Day at the Fair, through January at the Bus Depot Gallery, 313 E. Alamo St. in Brenham. The Brenham Heritage Museum’s newest exhibit highlights the Washington County Fair, the oldest county fair in the state. The gallery is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Talent, Technology and Technique, through Oct. 1 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features more than 60 works that explore how artists use technologies and technique. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Horlock House dual gallery, through Sept. 8 at 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. The gallery is a culmination of the Navasota Artist in Residence program, with work from Jacob Jimerson and Arienne Boly. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.