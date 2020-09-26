Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Good Deeds Block Party Drive Thru will be held by Symetria Recovery in College Station on Tuesday. The event, which will be from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., will combine a blood drive with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and a food drive with donations going to the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Participants will get a boxed to-go meal from Big Dawg Barbecue’s food truck. Symetria Recovery is at 1651 Rock Prairie Road. Pre-register for the blood drive at commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/314533. For more information, email amcnamara@symetriarecovery.com