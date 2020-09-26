Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Good Deeds Block Party Drive Thru will be held by Symetria Recovery in College Station on Tuesday. The event, which will be from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., will combine a blood drive with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and a food drive with donations going to the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Participants will get a boxed to-go meal from Big Dawg Barbecue’s food truck. Symetria Recovery is at 1651 Rock Prairie Road. Pre-register for the blood drive at commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/314533. For more information, email amcnamara@symetriarecovery.com
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Coach Stewart Riding Clinic and Symposium, 1 p.m. Still Creek Arena. An opportunity for riders to ride and audit with international coach Daniel Stewart. Registration is available at stillcreekequestrian.org.
SHTX Bryan Clinic and Show, 7 a.m. Brazos County Expo. SHTX/VRH Show. www.facebook.com/events/294956318234627.
Bee School 2020, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. First Baptist Bryan. Visit the website to register and view class schedule. www.bvbeeks.org.
Century Square Biergarten, 4 to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-biergarten12.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally. Eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts also available. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.market/.
Blood Drive at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Get a free COVID-19 Antibody test when you donate. Presented by the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. Schedule at https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/316062.
Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Mobile Blood Drive, 12:30 to 5 p.m. Bryan College Station Toyota. Visit BCSToyota.com to book an appointment.
We Bought A Zoo, 8:45 p.m. Edge General Store. Outdoor movie screening. Bring your own chair. Concessions will be available. www.facebook.com/events/391239381888487?active_tab=about.
LIVE MUSIC
Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Cavalry Court. The band performs on the patio. The Texas A&M football game will be shown during the live music.
SUNDAY
Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music. century-square.com/events.
Coach Stewart Riding Clinic and Symposium, 1 p.m. Still Creek Arena. An opportunity for riders to ride and audit with international coach Daniel Stewart. Registration is available at stillcreekequestrian.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.