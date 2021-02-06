Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Texas A&M University’s Mosbacher Institute will host an online panel discussion at 6 p.m. Tuesday with former senior officials from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Register for a Zoom link to the event at bush.tamu.edu/events by Monday.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Guided nature hike, 11 a.m. at Lake Somerville State Park’s Nails Creek Unit. Free with paid entry into the park. Entrance permits can be purchased online at reserveamerica.com.
Valentine’s Day Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Caldwell Civic Center, 103 W. Texas 21. Free admission with brisket and sausage sandwiches available for purchase.
Daddy Daughter Dance, 6 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan. A fundraiser for the Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley. Tickets are $150 per couple and available at cmbv.org or by calling 779-5437.
Rivergate Church yard sale, 8 to 2 p.m. at 2608 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.
Seth Broesche Memorial rodeo, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. The event will include a ranch rodeo, team roping, mutton bustin, a live auction and dance and more. The annual event honors Broesche, who died in 2016, with proceeds funding scholarships for students in need.
Lake Bryan cleanup, 8:45 a.m. to noon. The Brazos Valley Mountain Bike Association will meet in the parking lot near the boat ramp to clean up damage from the December snowstorm.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
COVID-19 TESTING
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
LIVE MUSIC
Chad Miller & The Good Fortune, 7 p.m. at Cavalry Court in College Station. Free.
Aranza Pena, 6 p.m. at Caso Do Brasil in College Station. Free.
Cottonwood Crows with Hector Alvarado, 9 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. $5 cover at the door.
Josh Abbott, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s in College Station. Tickets start at $25. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Bart Crow, 8 p.m. at The Gallery in Navasota. Tickets are $35. live.bartcrowmusic.com/navasota.
Texas 105 Band, 8 p.m. at The Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill in Navasota. Free.
EXHIBITS
Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.
Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.