Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos County Health District will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on June 26 from 9 a.m. to noon at 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free HIV testing will also be available. No appointments are necessary.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Superhero Fun Run, 6 p.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The event will include a family fun run, food trucks, face painting, a costume contest and more. Proceeds benefit Voices for Children for programs addressing child abuse and neglect. Registration is available at vfcbrazos.org/superhero.
Starlight Music Series, 7 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater in College Station. Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. and The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band with guest Mi’Chel Rose will perform. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the free concert beginning at 7 p.m. For more information, visit cstx.gov/starlight.
Bull riding, 8 p.m. at the Grimes County Expo Center in Navasota. The event includes mutton bustin’ and stick horse races at 6:30 p.m. A dance with music by Jason James will follow. Tickets are $10
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion in Bryan. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
Yoga on the Green, 9 a.m. at Century Square in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, noon to 3 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Celebrating Navasota, through June 20 at The Gallery Downtown, 101 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Author Tim Gregg will have photographs from his new book, Celebrating Navasota, on display and available for purchase. The gallery is open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
Outwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.