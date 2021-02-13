 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Saturday
0 comments

Calendar for Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service will present a symposium on Feb. 22 on the long-term impacts of pandemics. Scholars, health care practitioners and others will discuss social disruptions to individuals, society and economies during and after pandemics. Panels will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To receive a Zoom link, visit bush.tamu.edu/events.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Community yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.

Rudder Tower, above Exhibit Hall, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only.

LIVE MUSIC

Jon Wolfe with Clay Hollis, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s in College Station. Tickets start at $20.

Bart Crow with Taylor Branch & The Lone Star Ramblers, 8:30 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

SPORTS

Texas A&M softball team’s Aggie Classic, games at noon and 2 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance. go.theeagle.com/softball.

EXHIBITS

Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through March 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.

Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.

Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Equity in COVID vaccine distribution

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert