Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service will present a symposium on Feb. 22 on the long-term impacts of pandemics. Scholars, health care practitioners and others will discuss social disruptions to individuals, society and economies during and after pandemics. Panels will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To receive a Zoom link, visit bush.tamu.edu/events.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Tower, above Exhibit Hall, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only.
LIVE MUSIC
Jon Wolfe with Clay Hollis, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s in College Station. Tickets start at $20.
Bart Crow with Taylor Branch & The Lone Star Ramblers, 8:30 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
SPORTS
Texas A&M softball team’s Aggie Classic, games at noon and 2 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance. go.theeagle.com/softball.
EXHIBITS
Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through March 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.
Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.