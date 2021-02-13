Calendar for Saturday

Rudder Tower, above Exhibit Hall, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only.

LIVE MUSIC

Jon Wolfe with Clay Hollis, 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s in College Station. Tickets start at $20.

Bart Crow with Taylor Branch & The Lone Star Ramblers, 8:30 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

SPORTS

Texas A&M softball team’s Aggie Classic, games at noon and 2 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance. go.theeagle.com/softball.

EXHIBITS

Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through March 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.