Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Sexual Assault Resource Center is hosting an online and in-person fundraiser on Oct. 15. The Maskerade event will include a competition of hand-crafted masks followed by a live auction of the entries. The in-person event includes tacos, drinks and music in Downtown Bryan. Tickets for the in-person event are $150 and can be purchased at www.sarcbv.org/maskerade.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Cup for a Cause lemonade stand, 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., 2700 Red Hilll Drive in College Station. Proceeds benefit Jolie Kate Boyd, a 5-year-old with intractable epilepsy and autism, to help pay for her seizure alert dog in training and ongoing medical expenses.