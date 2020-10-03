Calendar for Saturday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Sexual Assault Resource Center is hosting an online and in-person fundraiser on Oct. 15. The Maskerade event will include a competition of hand-crafted masks followed by a live auction of the entries. The in-person event includes tacos, drinks and music in Downtown Bryan. Tickets for the in-person event are $150 and can be purchased at www.sarcbv.org/maskerade.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Cup for a Cause lemonade stand, 9 a.m. to noon and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., 2700 Red Hilll Drive in College Station. Proceeds benefit Jolie Kate Boyd, a 5-year-old with intractable epilepsy and autism, to help pay for her seizure alert dog in training and ongoing medical expenses.
15th annual Texas Heritage Festival: Boonville Days, 9 a.m. to noon. Presented by the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, the drive-thru event in the museum’s parking lot will feature entertainment by Pat Gavin and the Buckaroo Band and their authentic chuck wagon, spinners and weavers, period re-enactors, live bison, a free craft pick-up and more. The event is free. For more information, visit www.brazosvalleymuseum.org.
Texas Renaissance Festival opening weekend, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Motorcycle meetup, 11 a.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free beverages, bike wash, music along with a food truck and hot dog stand.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-biergarten1.
The Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit, through Monday at the Brazos County Expo. For a schedule, visit www.michellelynnholsey.com/fundraisers.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community Yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
LIVE MUSIC
The Front Porch live music series, 7 p.m. at Century Square.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music. century-square.com/events.
MONDAY
EVENTS
The College Station Noon Lions Club Hall of Fame Ceremony, noon at the Hilton College Station. Seven Lions Club members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Attend in person on view online.
