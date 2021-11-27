Calendar for Saturday

The KBTX-TV Food for Families Food Drive is set for Wednesday. Donations of food items will be accepted from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Other donation sites are the Son-shine Outreach Center in Madisonville, St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell, Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin, the Hearne Railroad Depot in Hearne, Citizens State Bank in Navasota, the Washington County Expo in Brenham. Those sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
EVENTS College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree lot, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the corner of West King Cole Drive and Texas Avenue in College Station. Proceeds benefit charities and nonprofit organizations in the area.
Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.
Live Like Lily Memorial Livestock Show, through Sunday at the Washington County Expo, 1305 E. Blue Bell Road in Brenham.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon at 500 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Toy Run fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Silent auction, local vendors, food trucks, door prizes and more. The Express Clydesdales will be available for professional photos with food or monetary donations from 1 to 5 p.m.
Howl-iday Courthouse Lighting Festival, 2 p.m. at the Grimes County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St. in Anderson. Pictures with Santa, vendors, food and hot chocolate, music, crafts and activities. Free. Presented by Grimes County Animal Rescue.
Twilight Firelight, 6 to 9 p.m. the Fanthorp Inn State Historic Site, 579 S. Main. St. in Anderson. Travel back in time to experience the holidays with an 1850s flare. Board a stagecoach at the courthouse for a ride down Main Street to the Fanthorp Inn for period music and living history re-enactors. Donations of $10 for adults and $5 for children are suggested.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community yoga, 8 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free and open to the public.
Punk rock yoga, 2:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Free; all skill levels welcome.
LIVE MUSIC
Garrett Snowden of Shadow Canyon along with Damon Curtis, 7:30 p.m. at Canteen Bar and Grill in Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.
Coulter Brown, 9 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Risky Liver, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan.
Crossroads Band, 8:30 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.
Mason Marek and Justin Michael Bell, 5 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Mia Cruz, 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservation required. Food truck on site. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.
King George, a tribute to George Strait, 8 p.m. at DeepRoots Vineyards, 19318 F.M. 1774 in Plantersville. Tickets are $17 and only available at go.theeagle.com/kinggeorge.
Snit’s Dog and Pony Show, 8:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. curative.com.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“How the Other Half Lives,” through Jan. 7 at The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit features the work of Jacob Riis, a reporter who led efforts to increase awareness about homelessness, immigration, education, crime, public health and labor. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $5.
A Photographer’s Journey: The Personal Vision of James Harvey Johnson, through Dec. 17 in the James R. Reynolds Gallery in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. Free admission. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.