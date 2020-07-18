1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Messina Hof is celebrating its Harvest Festival, kicking off on July 24. The festival lasts four weekends and celebrates the tradition of grape picking and stomping. There will be COVID-19 restrictions. For more information and tickets, visit messinahof.com.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
2020 State 4-H Horse Show, all day. Brazos County Expo Center. The 57th annual Texas State 4-H Horse Show will have more than 350 4-H youth plus their families attend the show from all over Texas. Continues through July 25.
Living History Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Independence Hall at Washington on the Brazos. Volunteers will be clothed in period dress while guests experience activities from the 1830s. For more information, visit wheretexasbecametexas.org/events/living-history-saturday-35/.
Restaurant Week Summer Edition, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Bryan. The week will showcase various breakfast, lunch and dinner dine-in and take-out from multiple restaurants. downtownbryan.com.
Brazos Valley African American Museum 14th Birthday Celebration and Artist Reception, 1 to 3 p.m. 500 E. Pruitt St., Bryan. The museum will host a reception for Brazos Valley artist Kevin Wayne Newsome. Guests are welcome to come by the museum for a piece of red velvet cake. Admission is free. Masks are required. bvaam.org.
Hands on History, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Museum of the American G.I., 19124 Texas 6 S. Fun and educational activities for children. Kids will get to take photos in a vehicle and play games while learning about U.S. military history.
Royalty Pecan Farms Orchard Tour, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Royalty Pecan Farms, Caldwell. Ride a covered wagon through the trees and hear the history of the farm. $10. Space is limited. 272-3904.
Cheers to Craft Beers, 3 to 7 p.m. Participating merchants in Downtown Bryan. The event will feature craft beer tastings inside Downtown retail stores and restaurants. downtownbryan.com.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan between Main and Bryan streets. All produce is grown locally from friends and neighbors you know and trust. We also sell eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts.
Community Outdoor Yoga, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center on the pavilion and lawn. Open to all ages. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Hands on History, noon to 5 p.m. Museum of the American G.I., 19124 Highway 6 S. Fun and educational activities for children. Kids will get to take photos in a vehicle and play games while learning about U.S. military history.
